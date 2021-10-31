Skip to main content
2021 San Francisco 49ers Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
0 Jon Halapio G 6-2 320 06-23-1991 7 Florida
0 Jacques Patrick RB 6-2 231 01-07-1997 1 Florida State
1 Jimmie Ward DB 5-11 195 07-18-1991 7 Northern Illinois
2 Jason Verrett CB 5-10 188 06-18-1991 7 Texas Christian
3 Jaquiski Tartt SAF 6-1 215 02-18-1992 6 Samford
4 Emmanuel Moseley CB 5-11 190 03-25-1996 3 Tennessee
5 Trey Lance QB 6-4 224 05-12-2000 0 North Dakota State
6 Mohamed Sanu Sr. WR 6-2 210 08-22-1989 9 Rutgers
7 Nate Sudfeld QB 6-6 227 10-07-1993 5 Indiana
9 Robbie Gould K 6-0 190 12-06-1982 16 Penn State
10 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 6-2 225 11-02-1991 7 Eastern Illinois
11 Brandon Aiyuk WR 6-0 200 03-17-1998 1 Arizona State
13 Richie James WR 5-9 185 09-05-1995 3 Middle Tennessee
13 Dre Kirkpatrick CB 6-2 190 10-26-1989 9 Alabama
14 Jalen Hurd WR 6-4 227 01-24-1996 2 Baylor
14 Joey Slye K 5-11 213 04-10-1996 2 Virginia Tech
15 Jauan Jennings WR 6-3 212 07-10-1997 1 Tennessee
17 Travis Benjamin WR 5-10 175 12-29-1989 9 Miami (FL)
18 Mitch Wishnowsky P 6-2 220 03-02-1992 2 Utah
19 Deebo Samuel WR 6-0 215 01-15-1996 2 South Carolina
20 Ambry Thomas CB 6-0 190 09-09-1999 0 Michigan
23 JaMycal Hasty RB 5-8 205 09-12-1996 1 Baylor
24 K'Waun Williams CB 5-9 185 07-12-1991 7 Pittsburgh
25 Tony Jefferson II SAF 5-11 211 01-27-1992 8 Oklahoma
25 Elijah Mitchell RB 5-10 200 05-02-1998 0 Louisiana-Lafayette
26 Josh Norman CB 6-0 200 12-15-1987 9 Coastal Carolina
26 Davontae Harris CB 5-11 200 01-21-1995 3 Illinois State
27 Dontae Johnson CB 6-2 200 12-01-1991 7 North Carolina State
28 Trey Sermon RB 6-0 215 01-30-1999 0 Ohio State
29 Talanoa Hufanga SAF 6-0 200 02-02-1999 0 USC
30 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB 6-0 194 11-16-1995 3 North Texas
31 Raheem Mostert RB 5-10 205 04-09-1992 6 Purdue
32 Tavon Wilson SAF 6-0 208 03-19-1990 9 Illinois
33 Tarvarius Moore DB 6-2 200 08-16-1996 3 Southern Mississippi
36 Marcell Harris LB 6-0 215 06-09-1994 3 Florida
38 Deommodore Lenoir DB 5-10 200 10-06-1999 0 Oregon
40 Josh Hokit FB 6-1 225 11-12-1997 1 Fresno State
43 Kai Nacua SAF 6-0 205 03-03-1995 4 Brigham Young
44 Kyle Juszczyk FB 6-1 235 04-23-1991 8 Harvard
45 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB 6-2 223 09-04-1996 2 Arizona
46 Taybor Pepper LS 6-4 245 05-28-1994 4 Michigan State
47 Nathan Gerry LB 6-2 230 02-23-1995 4 Nebraska
49 Trenton Cannon RB 5-11 185 07-23-1994 3 Virginia State
50 Alex Mack C 6-4 311 11-19-1985 12 California
51 Azeez Al-Shaair LB 6-2 228 08-04-1997 2 Florida Atlantic
53 Tyrell Adams LB 6-2 228 04-11-1992 6 West Georgia
54 Fred Warner LB 6-3 230 11-19-1996 3 Brigham Young
55 Dee Ford DE 6-2 252 03-19-1991 7 Auburn
56 Samson Ebukam DE 6-3 245 05-09-1995 4 Eastern Washington
57 Dre Greenlaw LB 6-0 230 05-25-1997 2 Arkansas
60 Daniel Brunskill OL 6-5 300 01-27-1994 4 San Diego State
64 Alex Barrett DE 6-2 250 03-06-1994 4 San Diego State
64 Jake Brendel OL 6-4 299 09-10-1992 5 UCLA
65 Aaron Banks OL 6-5 325 09-03-1997 0 Notre Dame
66 Tom Compton OL 6-6 315 05-10-1989 9 South Dakota
67 Darrion Daniels DT 6-3 311 12-04-1997 1 Nebraska
67 Justin Skule OT 6-6 318 11-23-1996 2 Vanderbilt
68 Colton McKivitz OL 6-6 301 08-09-1996 1 West Virginia
69 Mike McGlinchey T 6-8 310 08-29-1994 3 Notre Dame
71 Trent Williams T 6-5 320 07-19-1988 11 Oklahoma
75 Laken Tomlinson OL 6-3 315 02-09-1992 6 Duke
76 Jaylon Moore OL 6-4 311 01-09-1998 0 Western Michigan
77 Alfredo Gutierrez OL 6-9 332 12-29-1995 0
77 Eddie Yarbrough DE 6-3 259 04-24-1993 5 Wyoming
81 Trent Sherfield WR 6-1 219 02-26-1996 3 Vanderbilt
82 Ross Dwelley TE 6-5 235 01-26-1995 3 San Diego
83 Connor Wedington WR 6-0 204 05-28-1999 0 Stanford
84 Tanner Hudson TE 6-5 239 11-12-1994 3 Southern Arkansas
85 George Kittle TE 6-4 250 10-09-1993 4 Iowa
86 River Cracraft WR 6-0 198 11-01-1994 4 Washington State
88 Jordan Matthews TE 6-3 236 07-16-1992 7 Vanderbilt
89 Charlie Woerner TE 6-5 241 10-16-1997 1 Georgia
90 Kevin Givens DT 6-1 285 03-01-1997 2 Penn State
91 Arik Armstead DE 6-7 290 11-15-1993 6 Oregon
92 Zach Kerr DE 6-2 334 08-29-1990 7 Delaware
93 D.J. Jones DT 6-0 305 01-19-1995 4 Mississippi
94 Jordan Willis DE 6-4 270 05-02-1995 4 Kansas State
95 Kentavius Street DT 6-2 287 05-08-1996 3 North Carolina State
96 Maurice Hurst DT 6-2 291 05-09-1995 3 Michigan
97 Nick Bosa DE 6-4 266 10-23-1997 2 Ohio State
98 Arden Key DE 6-5 240 05-03-1996 3 Louisiana State
99 Javon Kinlaw DT 6-5 319 10-03-1997 1 South Carolina
