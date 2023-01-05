Skip to main content
2022 New York Giants Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
0 David Sills V WR 6-3 211 05-29-1996 3 West Virginia
2 Tyrod Taylor QB 6-1 217 08-03-1989 11 Virginia Tech
3 Sterling Shepard WR 5-10 196 02-10-1993 6 Oklahoma
5 Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB 6-5 258 12-15-2000 0 Oregon
6 Jamie Gillan P 6-1 207 07-04-1997 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
8 Daniel Jones QB 6-5 230 05-27-1997 3 Duke
9 Graham Gano K 6-2 202 04-09-1987 13 Florida State
12 Davis Webb QB 6-5 225 01-22-1995 5 California
15 Collin Johnson WR 6-6 220 09-23-1997 2 Texas
17 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 5-8 185 01-05-2001 0 Kentucky
18 Isaiah Hodgins WR 6-3 201 10-21-1998 2 Oregon State
19 Kenny Golladay WR 6-4 213 11-03-1993 5 Northern Illinois
20 Julian Love SAF 5-11 195 03-19-1998 3 Notre Dame
21 Landon Collins SAF 6-0 225 01-10-1994 7 Alabama
22 Adoree' Jackson CB 5-11 185 09-18-1995 5 USC
23 Gary Brightwell RB 6-1 218 02-28-1999 1 Arizona
24 Dane Belton SAF 6-1 205 12-07-2000 0 Iowa
25 Rodarius Williams CB 6-0 195 09-12-1996 1 Oklahoma State
25 Jashaun Corbin RB 6-0 221 08-20-2000 0 Florida State
26 Saquon Barkley RB 6-0 232 02-09-1997 4 Penn State
27 Jason Pinnock SAF 6-0 205 06-30-1999 1 Pittsburgh
28 Cor'Dale Flott DB 6-1 175 08-24-2001 0 LSU
29 Xavier McKinney SAF 6-0 201 08-08-1998 2 Alabama
30 Darnay Holmes CB 5-10 195 06-23-1998 2 UCLA
31 Matt Breida RB 5-10 190 02-28-1995 5 Georgia Southern
33 Aaron Robinson CB 6-1 193 11-10-1998 1 UCF
34 Sandro Platzgummer RB 6-0 198 03-10-1997 2
34 Terrell Burgess DB 5-11 202 11-12-1998 2 Utah
36 Tony Jefferson SAF 5-11 212 01-27-1992 9 Oklahoma
37 Fabian Moreau DB 6-0 198 04-09-1994 5 UCLA
38 Zyon Gilbert CB 6-1 182 02-04-1999 0 Florida Atlantic
39 Trenton Thompson SAF 6-1 196 12-18-1997 0 San Diego State
41 Micah McFadden LB 6-2 232 01-03-2000 0 Indiana
43 Darrian Beavers LB 6-4 255 07-05-1999 0 Cincinnati
44 Nick McCloud CB 6-1 190 07-09-1998 1 Notre Dame
45 Dre Miller TE 6-3 224 04-18-1998 0 Maine
47 Cam Brown LB 6-5 233 04-01-1998 2 Penn State
49 Tomon Fox OLB 6-3 260 03-16-1998 0 North Carolina
51 Azeez Ojulari OLB 6-3 240 06-16-2000 1 Georgia
52 Carter Coughlin LB 6-3 236 07-20-1997 2 Minnesota
53 Oshane Ximines OLB 6-4 254 12-07-1996 3 Old Dominion
54 Jaylon Smith LB 6-2 240 06-14-1995 6 Notre Dame
55 Jihad Ward OLB 6-5 287 05-11-1994 6 Illinois
57 Jarrad Davis LB 6-1 238 11-16-1994 5 Florida
58 Casey Kreiter LS 6-1 250 08-13-1990 8 Iowa
60 Marcus McKethan OL 6-7 335 05-19-1999 0 North Carolina
62 Devery Hamilton OL 6-6 311 04-19-1998 1 Duke
64 Mark Glowinski OG 6-4 310 05-03-1992 7 West Virginia
65 Nick Gates OL 6-6 318 11-27-1995 4 Nebraska
66 Shane Lemieux G 6-4 310 05-12-1997 2 Oregon
67 Wyatt Davis G 6-4 315 02-17-1999 1 Ohio State
68 Ben Bredeson G 6-5 315 02-20-1998 2 Michigan
70 Korey Cunningham T 6-6 311 05-17-1995 4 Cincinnati
71 Justin Ellis DL 6-2 334 12-27-1990 8 Louisiana Tech
72 Solomon Kindley G 6-4 339 07-03-1997 2 Georgia
73 Evan Neal T 6-7 350 09-19-2000 0 Alabama
74 Matt Peart T 6-7 318 06-11-1997 2 UConn
75 Joshua Ezeudu OL 6-4 308 09-19-1999 0 North Carolina
76 Jon Feliciano C 6-4 325 02-10-1992 7 Miami (FL)
77 Jack Anderson G 6-4 314 10-12-1998 1 Texas Tech
78 Andrew Thomas T 6-5 315 01-22-1999 2 Georgia
79 Tyre Phillips OT 6-5 330 01-29-1997 2 Mississippi State
80 Richie James WR 5-9 185 09-05-1995 4 Middle Tennessee
81 Kalil Pimpleton WR 5-9 172 12-09-1998 0 Central Michigan
82 Daniel Bellinger TE 6-5 253 09-22-2000 0 San Diego State
83 Lawrence Cager TE 6-5 220 08-20-1997 2 Georgia
84 Marcus Johnson WR 6-1 204 08-05-1994 6 Texas
85 Chris Myarick FB 6-5 261 10-06-1995 3 Temple
86 Darius Slayton WR 6-1 194 01-12-1997 3 Auburn
87 Makai Polk WR 6-3 194 08-04-2001 0 Mississippi State
88 Jaydon Mickens WR 5-11 170 04-21-1994 6 Washington
89 Nick Vannett TE 6-5 257 03-06-1993 6 Ohio State
90 Ryder Anderson DL 6-6 276 10-15-1998 0 Indiana
91 Vernon Butler DL 6-4 325 06-14-1994 6 Louisiana Tech
93 Nick Williams DL 6-4 310 02-21-1990 9 Samford
94 Elerson Smith OLB 6-7 245 07-17-1998 1 Northern Iowa
95 Quincy Roche OLB 6-3 245 02-10-1998 1 Miami (FL)
96 Henry Mondeaux DL 6-4 280 09-19-1995 4 Oregon
97 Dexter Lawrence DL 6-4 342 11-12-1997 3 Clemson
98 D.J. Davidson DL 6-3 327 12-16-1999 0 Arizona State
99 Leonard Williams DL 6-5 302 06-20-1994 7 USC
