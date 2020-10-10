49ers promote CB Jamar Taylor from practice squad

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted cornerback Jamar Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Niners also announced Saturday that defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and cornerback K’Waun Williams have been placed on injure reserve.

Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral while Williams is expected back later this season from injuries to his knee and hip.

The 49ers also activated cornerback Brian Allen and receiver Kevin White from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Miami.

