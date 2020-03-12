5 more people in Douglas County test positive for COVID-19

Recommended Video:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Douglas County, bringing the Nebraska total to 10, officials said.

The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release Wednesday night that all five are close family members of an infected woman in Douglas County. The woman is in her 40s and recently traveled to California and Nevada, the department said.

They're all self-isolating at home, officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials in Nebraska have joined those across the country in issuing or recommending bans on large public gatherings to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Nebraska school officials said Wednesday that the state boys basketball tournament will be played in a mostly empty arena. The Nebraska School Activities Association and state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced at a news conference that they had accepted the recommendation of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to limit spectators of the tournament to players' immediate family members.

The tournament begins Thursday in Lincoln at several sports venues, including high schools and the Devaney Sports Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.