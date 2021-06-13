76ers' Rivers seeks fill-in for injured Green against Hawks CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 4:41 p.m.
1 of9 Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) reacts as he walks off the court past head coach Doc Rivers, top left, before heading to the locker room, during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20), front, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) vie for the ball as teammates look on during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) carries the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) clashes with Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) lies on the court before returning to play during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell walks off the court with an injury during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, right, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ATLANTA (AP) — Doc Rivers isn't revealing his plan for replacing Danny Green in the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup.
Rivers said Sunday “some of the unintended good consequences of having injuries during the regular season” are having options for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Green's injury is a big loss for Rivers, but the coach has a deep bench.