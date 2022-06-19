A's pitchers 3-hit Royals; Brown, Murphy homer in 4-0 win MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press June 19, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Sunday to end an eight-game home losing streak.
Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN