A's rally against Seattle's bullpen, roll to 12-6 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland’s big seventh inning, to help the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Tuesday night.

Olson’s opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A’s an early advantage. His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit.

Most of Oakland's rally in the seventh came with two outs. Oakland sent 10 batters to the plate and Seattle needed three relivers to finally escape the inning. Mark Canha’s two-out infield single off Paul Sewald (2-1) scored Elvis Andrus to tie the game at 4-4. After walks to Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie loaded the bases, Olson greeted Daniel Zamora with a single to shallow right field.

Sean Murphy capped the rally with a two-run double down the left-field line. Tony Kemp added his second homer of the season in the eighth inning.

Seattle’s bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks, and had to turn to infielder Jack Mayfield to get the final out of the ninth on Canha's slow grounder. The Mariners are without two key bullpen arms in Drew Steckenrider and Kendall Graveman, both on the COVID-19 injured list.

The loss snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak.

Jesús Luzardo (2-3) was terrific in relief for Oakland, throwing three innings allowing just two hits and striking out six.

Seattle jumped out to a 4-1 lead on three consecutive run scoring doubles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France in the third inning. Taylor Trammell added a long solo homer in the fourth, all coming off Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.

Trammell’s fifth homer came after he was recalled from the minors earlier in the day when Kyle Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Bassitt lasted just four innings in his shortest outing of the season. It was a disappointing follow up to his last start when he tossed a two-hit shutout against the Angels. Bassitt allowed six hits and struck out six.

Tom Murphy hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Seattle.

GONZALES RETURNS

Gonzales returned after more than a month on the injured list due to a forearm strain. The lefty was going to be limited to just three innings, but was efficient early and was able to complete four throwing 50 pitches. Gonzales struck out six and his only mistake was Olson’s home run.

RECORD WIN

Bob Melvin recorded his 799th victory as manager of the A's. It's the second-most in franchise history behind Connie Mack, and passed Tony La Russa for the most with the team in Oakland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland placed OF Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list with a right hip/groin injury. The move was retroactive to May 28. Laureano went through a light workout before Monday’s game in Seattle and the A’s decided afterward that an IL stint was needed. Laureano was hitting .257 with 11 home runs, 22 RBIs in 48 games. Oakland recalled OF Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.86) has not had a decision in his past three starts despite allowing just five runs over 17 2/3 innings. Manaea has six no decisions, tied for third-most in the American League.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (5-2, 4.34) has won three of his last four starts. Flexen threw seven shutout innings in his last start against Texas.

