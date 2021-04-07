A's rally to beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 for 1st win of season JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 7:36 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Wednesday for their first win of the season.
The A’s were in danger of falling to 0-7 for the first time in franchise history before tying it in the ninth off Kenley Jansen when Matt Chapman scored on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly. Chapman also hit a solo homer earlier in the game.