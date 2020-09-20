Recommended Video:

Week 2

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Jacobs, Las 3 3 0 0 0 18
Andrews, Bal 2 0 2 0 0 12
Chubb, Cle 2 2 0 0 0 12
Dobbins, Bal 2 2 0 0 0 12
Hines, Ind 2 1 1 0 0 12
Hunt, Cle 2 1 1 0 0 12
Newton, NE 2 2 0 0 0 12
Smith-Schuster, Pit 2 0 2 0 0 12
Adams, NYJ 1 1 0 0 0 6
Agholor, Las 1 0 1 0 0 6
Akins, Hou 1 0 1 0 0 6
Allen, Buf 1 1 0 0 0 6
Beckham, Cle 1 0 1 0 0 6
Boyd, Cin 1 0 1 0 0 6
Brown, Buf 1 0 1 0 0 6
Burrow, Cin 1 1 0 0 0 6
Chark, Jac 1 0 1 0 0 6
Cole, Jac 1 0 1 0 0 6
Crowder, NYJ 1 0 1 0 0 6
Edwards-Helaire, KC 1 1 0 0 0 6
Fant, Den 1 0 1 0 0 6
Gordon, Den 1 1 0 0 0 6
Hill, KC 1 0 1 0 0 6
J.Howard, Mia 1 1 0 0 0 6
Da.Johnson, Hou 1 1 0 0 0 6
Kelce, KC 1 0 1 0 0 6
Kelley, LAC 1 1 0 0 0 6
Michel, NE 1 1 0 0 0 6
Moss, Buf 1 0 1 0 0 6
Njoku, Cle 1 0 1 0 0 6
Pruitt, Ten 1 0 1 0 0 6
Shenault, Jac 1 0 1 0 0 6
J.Smith, Ten 1 0 1 0 0 6
Snead, Bal 1 0 1 0 0 6
Thomas, Cin 1 0 1 0 0 6
Uzomah, Cin 1 0 1 0 0 6
Washington, Pit 1 0 1 0 0 6
Watkins, KC 1 0 1 0 0 6
Watson, Hou 1 1 0 0 0 6

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Bullock, Cin 4/4 5/6 50 19
Badgley, LAC 1/1 3/4 43 10
Butker, KC 4/4 2/2 29 10
Carlson, Las 4/4 2/2 54 10
Bass, Buf 3/3 2/4 22 9
Lambo, Jac 3/3 2/2 50 9
Blankenship, Ind 2/2 2/3 38 8
Boswell, Pit 2/3 2/2 41 8
Tucker, Bal 5/5 1/1 41 8
Ficken, NYJ 2/2 1/1 31 5
Parkey, Cle 5/5 0/0 0 5
Gostkowski, Ten 1/2 1/4 25 4
Folk, NE 3/3 0/1 0 3
Sanders, Mia 0/0 1/1 46 3
Fairbairn, Hou 2/2 0/1 0 2
McManus, Den 2/2 0/0 0 2

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Jackson, Bal 25 20 80.0 275 11.0 3 12.0 47 0 0.0 152.1
Minshew, Jac 20 19 95.0 173 8.65 3 15.0 28 0 0.0 142.3
Mahomes, KC 32 24 75.0 211 6.59 3 9.4 19 0 0.0 123.3
Roethlisberger, Pit 32 21 65.6 229 7.16 3 9.4 28 0 0.0 117.8
Carr, Las 30 22 73.3 239 7.97 1 3.3 45 0 0.0 107.5
Allen, Buf 46 33 71.7 312 6.78 2 4.3 29 0 0.0 104.6
Newton, NE 19 15 78.9 155 8.16 0 0.0 25 0 0.0 100.7
Tannehill, Ten 43 29 67.4 249 5.79 2 4.7 23 0 0.0 97.9
Lock, Den 33 22 66.7 216 6.55 1 3.0 31 0 0.0 95.0
Rivers, Ind 46 36 78.3 363 7.89 1 2.2 35 2 4.3 88.7
Watson, Hou 32 20 62.5 253 7.91 1 3.1 31 1 3.1 84.5
Mayfield, Cle 62 37 59.7 408 6.58 3 4.8 43t 2 3.2 81.9
Burrow, Cin 97 60 61.9 509 5.25 3 3.1 23t 1 1.0 81.5
Taylor, LAC 30 16 53.3 208 6.93 0 0.0 37 0 0.0 75.4
Darnold, NYJ 35 21 60.0 215 6.14 1 2.9 69t 1 2.9 75.3
Fitzpatrick, Mia 30 20 66.7 191 6.37 0 0.0 21 3 10.0 44.6

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Boyd, Cin 11 105 9.5 17 1
Bernard, Cin 9 43 4.8 10 0
Diggs, Buf 8 86 10.8 22 0
Fuller, Hou 8 112 14.0 31 0
Green, Cin 8 80 10.0 15 0
Hines, Ind 8 45 5.6 9 1
Landry, Cle 8 107 13.4 21 0
Sample, Cin 8 52 6.5 10 0
Uzomah, Cin 8 87 10.9 23t 1
Beckham, Cle 7 96 13.7 43t 1
Crowder, NYJ 7 115 16.4 69t 1
C.Davis, Ten 7 101 14.4 23 0
Watkins, KC 7 82 11.7 19 1
Brown, Buf 6 70 11.7 20 1
Campbell, Ind 6 71 11.8 21 0
Herndon, NYJ 6 37 6.2 18 0
Humphries, Ten 6 47 7.8 10 0
Hunt, Cle 6 24 4.0 9 1
Johnson, Pit 6 57 9.5 18 0
Kelce, KC 6 50 8.3 15 1
Smith-Schuster, Pit 6 69 11.5 17 2
Taylor, Ind 6 67 11.2 35 0
Thomas, Cin 6 48 8.0 14 1
Waller, Las 6 45 7.5 8 0

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Crowder, NYJ 115 7 16.4 69t 1
Fuller, Hou 112 8 14.0 31 0
Landry, Cle 107 8 13.4 21 0
Boyd, Cin 105 11 9.5 17 1
M.Brown, Bal 101 5 20.2 47 0
C.Davis, Ten 101 7 14.4 23 0
Beckham, Cle 96 7 13.7 43t 1
Uzomah, Cin 87 8 10.9 23t 1
Diggs, Buf 86 8 10.8 22 0
Watkins, KC 82 7 11.7 19 1
Fant, Den 81 5 16.2 31 1
Green, Cin 80 8 10.0 15 0
Henry, LAC 73 5 14.6 33 0
Campbell, Ind 71 6 11.8 21 0
Brown, Buf 70 6 11.7 20 1
Smith-Schuster, Pit 69 6 11.5 17 2
Williams, LAC 69 4 17.3 37 0

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Chubb, Cle 32 184 5.8 29 2
Hunt, Cle 23 158 6.9 33 1
Edwards-Helaire, KC 25 138 5.5 27t 1
Henry, Ten 31 116 3.7 13 0
Mixon, Cin 35 115 3.3 14 0
Snell, Pit 19 113 5.9 30 0
Jacobs, Las 25 93 3.7 14 3
Ekeler, LAC 19 84 4.4 13 0
Gordon, Den 15 78 5.2 25 1
Da.Johnson, Hou 11 77 7.0 19t 1
Newton, NE 15 75 5.0 12 2
Burrow, Cin 15 65 4.3 23t 1
J.Robinson, Jac 16 62 3.9 12 0
Kelley, LAC 12 60 5.0 26 1
Allen, Buf 14 57 4.1 16 1
Jackson, Bal 7 45 6.4 16 0

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Chubb, Cle 199 184 15
Hunt, Cle 182 158 24
Mixon, Cin 157 115 42
Jacobs, Las 139 93 46
Edwards-Helaire, KC 138 138 0
Henry, Ten 131 116 15
Crowder, NYJ 115 0 115
Snell, Pit 113 113 0
Fuller, Hou 112 0 112
Da.Johnson, Hou 109 77 32
Landry, Cle 107 0 107
Boyd, Cin 105 0 105
M.Brown, Bal 101 0 101
C.Davis, Ten 101 0 101
Beckham, Cle 96 0 96
J.Robinson, Jac 90 62 28
Taylor, Ind 89 22 67
Ekeler, LAC 87 84 3
Uzomah, Cin 87 0 87
Diggs, Buf 86 0 86
Gordon, Den 86 78 8
Watkins, KC 85 3 82
Fant, Den 81 0 81
Campbell, Ind 80 9 71
Edelman, NE 80 23 57
Green, Cin 80 0 80
Newton, NE 75 75 0
Henry, LAC 73 0 73
Hines, Ind 73 28 45
Brown, Buf 70 0 70
Smith-Schuster, Pit 69 0 69
Williams, LAC 69 0 69
Gaskin, Mia 66 40 26
Ruggs, Las 66 11 55
Burrow, Cin 65 65 0
Snead, Bal 64 0 64
Kelley, LAC 60 60 0
Andrews, Bal 58 0 58
Beasley, Buf 58 0 58
Allen, Buf 57 57 0
Johnson, Pit 57 0 57

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Huber, Cin 8 428 70 53.5 3 0 3 20 3 43.5
Kern, Ten 4 204 66 51.0 0 0 2 16 2 47.0
Haack, Mia 3 152 58 50.7 1 0 1 0 0 44.0
Long, LAC 5 244 63 48.8 0 0 2 29 1 43.0
Martin, Den 5 244 56 48.8 0 0 3 19 3 45.0
Mann, NYJ 6 278 58 46.3 0 0 5 68 0 35.0
Colquitt, Pit 4 183 59 45.8 0 0 3 39 1 36.0
Cooke, Jac 3 136 53 45.3 0 0 0 0 1 45.3
Townsend, KC 3 136 54 45.3 1 0 1 19 1 32.3
Cole, Las 3 127 52 42.3 0 0 2 29 0 32.7
Koch, Bal 3 125 49 41.7 0 0 1 1 2 41.3
Anger, Hou 3 123 42 41.0 0 0 0 0 2 41.0
Bailey, NE 3 119 55 39.7 0 0 1 -3 3 40.7

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Renfrow, Las 2 37 18.5 27 0
Roberts, Buf 5 68 13.6 23 0
Proche, Bal 2 26 13.0 17 0
Spencer, Den 2 16 8.0 9 0
Raymond, Ten 3 19 6.3 11 0
Johnson, Pit 3 13 4.3 12 0
King, LAC 2 7 3.5 7 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
B.Wilson, Cin 3 131 43.7 45 0
Dulin, Ind 2 66 33.0 41 0
Duvernay, Bal 2 64 32.0 38 0
Claybrooks, Jac 2 50 25.0 39 0
Carter, Hou 3 66 22.0 23 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Sneed, KC 1 39 39 0
Jackson, Cin 1 30 30 0
Henderson, Jac 1 22 22 0
Gilmore, NE 1 15 15 0
Wingard, Jac 1 12 12 0
Humphrey, Bal 1 8 8 0
Phillips, NE 1 5 5 0
Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0
Ingram, LAC 1 0 0 0
Jackson, NE 1 0 0 0
Milano, Buf 1 0 0 0
T.Watt, Pit 1 0 0 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
Autry, Ind 2.0
Clayborn, Cle 2.0
Maye, NYJ 2.0
Jones, KC 1.5
Addison, Buf 1.0
Attaochu, Den 1.0
Baker, Mia 1.0
Bosa, LAC 1.0
Bowser, Bal 1.0
Bynes, Cin 1.0
Clark, KC 1.0
Dodson, Buf 1.0
Garrett, Cle 1.0
Hilton, Pit 1.0
Houston, Ind 1.0
Jack, Jac 1.0
Lawson, Cin 1.0
J.Martin, Hou 1.0
Murphy, Buf 1.0
Nwosu, LAC 1.0
O'Daniel, KC 1.0
Poole, NYJ 1.0
Queen, Bal 1.0
Richardson, Cle 1.0
Rivers, NE 1.0
Thomas, Cle 1.0
Tillery, LAC 1.0
Tuitt, Pit 1.0
Van Noy, Mia 1.0
Williams, Pit 1.0
Willis, Ind 1.0
Hurst, Las 0.5
Nassib, Las 0.5
Okafor, KC 0.5
296 tied 0.0

___