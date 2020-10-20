https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/AFC-Expanded-Individual-Leaders-15662626.php
AFC Expanded Individual Leaders
Week 6
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Claypool, Pit
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|36
|Henry, Ten
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hunt, Cle
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|Andrews, Bal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Hill, KC
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|30
|Jacobs, Las
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kelce, KC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Newton, NE
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|J.Smith, Ten
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Beckham, Cle
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|24
|Chubb, Cle
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Conner, Pit
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Fuller, Hou
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Gordon, Den
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Mixon, Cin
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|J.Robinson, Jac
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Williams, Mia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|22
|Smith-Schuster, Pit
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Agholor, Las
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Allen, Buf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|A.Brown, Ten
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Burkhead, NE
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Chark, Jac
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Cole, Jac
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs, Buf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Fells, Hou
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Fitzpatrick, Mia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|18
|J.Howard, Mia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Taylor, Ind
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
___
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Blankenship, Ind
|15/15
|16/18
|44
|63
|Tucker, Bal
|20/20
|13/14
|55
|59
|Sanders, Mia
|13/13
|15/15
|52
|58
|Bullock, Cin
|12/12
|15/17
|55
|57
|Carlson, Las
|16/17
|11/12
|54
|49
|Butker, KC
|15/19
|10/11
|58
|45
|Fairbairn, Hou
|14/15
|10/11
|50
|44
|McManus, Den
|8/8
|12/13
|56
|44
|Gostkowski, Ten
|15/17
|9/14
|55
|42
|Parkey, Cle
|18/18
|7/7
|46
|39
|Boswell, Pit
|17/18
|7/7
|41
|38
|Bass, Buf
|18/19
|6/9
|48
|36
|Ficken, NYJ
|6/6
|9/10
|54
|33
|Badgley, LAC
|11/12
|7/10
|53
|32
|Folk, NE
|10/11
|7/9
|43
|31
|Lambo, Jac
|6/7
|3/3
|50
|15
___
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Carr, Las
|175
|128
|73.1
|1442
|8.24
|11
|6.3
|72t
|1
|0.6
|115.9
|Tannehill, Ten
|173
|121
|69.9
|1368
|7.91
|13
|7.5
|63
|2
|1.2
|113.5
|Mahomes, KC
|219
|144
|65.8
|1699
|7.76
|15
|6.8
|54t
|1
|0.5
|110.1
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|165
|114
|69.1
|1178
|7.14
|11
|6.7
|84t
|1
|0.6
|109.1
|Allen, Buf
|216
|145
|67.1
|1711
|7.92
|16
|7.4
|49
|4
|1.9
|108.0
|Watson, Hou
|200
|137
|68.5
|1786
|8.93
|13
|6.5
|53t
|5
|2.5
|107.6
|Herbert, LAC
|141
|97
|68.8
|1195
|8.48
|9
|6.4
|72t
|3
|2.1
|107.1
|Jackson, Bal
|162
|102
|63.0
|1135
|7.01
|10
|6.2
|47
|2
|1.2
|99.2
|Fitzpatrick, Mia
|197
|138
|70.1
|1535
|7.79
|10
|5.1
|70
|7
|3.6
|95.0
|Minshew, Jac
|240
|162
|67.5
|1682
|7.01
|11
|4.6
|51
|5
|2.1
|94.1
|Rivers, Ind
|198
|138
|69.7
|1598
|8.07
|7
|3.5
|55
|6
|3.0
|93.0
|Burrow, Cin
|246
|160
|65.0
|1617
|6.57
|6
|2.4
|67
|4
|1.6
|85.0
|Mayfield, Cle
|170
|103
|60.6
|1095
|6.44
|10
|5.9
|43t
|6
|3.5
|84.3
|Newton, NE
|116
|79
|68.1
|871
|7.51
|2
|1.7
|49
|4
|3.4
|81.5
|Darnold, NYJ
|138
|82
|59.4
|792
|5.74
|3
|2.2
|69t
|4
|2.9
|70.7
___
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Diggs, Buf
|42
|555
|13.2
|49
|3
|Boyd, Cin
|37
|416
|11.2
|25
|1
|Kelce, KC
|37
|470
|12.7
|45
|5
|Allen, LAC
|34
|356
|10.5
|28
|2
|Waller, Las
|34
|295
|8.7
|23
|2
|Crowder, NYJ
|29
|383
|13.2
|69t
|2
|Parker, Mia
|29
|364
|12.6
|28
|2
|Beasley, Buf
|28
|358
|12.8
|29
|2
|Fuller, Hou
|28
|455
|16.3
|53t
|4
|Cole, Jac
|27
|362
|13.4
|51
|3
|Cooks, Hou
|27
|367
|13.6
|38
|2
|Gaskin, Mia
|27
|182
|6.7
|16
|0
|M.Brown, Bal
|26
|376
|14.5
|47
|1
|Shenault, Jac
|26
|280
|10.8
|28
|1
|Chark, Jac
|25
|265
|10.6
|45
|3
|Hill, KC
|25
|384
|15.4
|54t
|4
___
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Diggs, Buf
|555
|42
|13.2
|49
|3
|Kelce, KC
|470
|37
|12.7
|45
|5
|Fuller, Hou
|455
|28
|16.3
|53t
|4
|Boyd, Cin
|416
|37
|11.2
|25
|1
|Hill, KC
|384
|25
|15.4
|54t
|4
|Crowder, NYJ
|383
|29
|13.2
|69t
|2
|M.Brown, Bal
|376
|26
|14.5
|47
|1
|Cooks, Hou
|367
|27
|13.6
|38
|2
|Parker, Mia
|364
|29
|12.6
|28
|2
|Cole, Jac
|362
|27
|13.4
|51
|3
|Beasley, Buf
|358
|28
|12.8
|29
|2
|Allen, LAC
|356
|34
|10.5
|28
|2
|Higgins, Cin
|339
|22
|15.4
|67
|2
|Claypool, Pit
|335
|17
|19.7
|84t
|4
|Beckham, Cle
|319
|23
|13.9
|43t
|3
|Landry, Cle
|319
|24
|13.3
|32
|0
___
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|123
|588
|4.8
|94t
|6
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|107
|505
|4.7
|31
|1
|Mixon, Cin
|119
|428
|3.6
|34t
|3
|Hunt, Cle
|83
|387
|4.7
|33
|3
|Jacobs, Las
|106
|377
|3.6
|16
|5
|Conner, Pit
|75
|369
|4.9
|59
|4
|Taylor, Ind
|89
|367
|4.1
|21
|3
|J.Robinson, Jac
|85
|362
|4.3
|39
|3
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|87
|350
|4.0
|29
|3
|Jackson, Bal
|50
|346
|6.9
|50t
|2
|Gaskin, Mia
|82
|340
|4.1
|21
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|57
|335
|5.9
|29
|4
|Gordon, Den
|65
|281
|4.3
|43t
|3
|Singletary, Buf
|71
|270
|3.8
|18
|1
|Gore, NYJ
|75
|250
|3.3
|14
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|49
|248
|5.1
|13
|1
___
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|682
|505
|177
|Henry, Ten
|672
|588
|84
|J.Robinson, Jac
|569
|362
|207
|Mixon, Cin
|566
|428
|138
|Diggs, Buf
|555
|0
|555
|Taylor, Ind
|529
|367
|162
|Gaskin, Mia
|522
|340
|182
|Jacobs, Las
|485
|377
|108
|Kelce, KC
|470
|0
|470
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|469
|350
|119
|Hunt, Cle
|467
|387
|80
|Fuller, Hou
|455
|0
|455
|Conner, Pit
|452
|369
|83
|Boyd, Cin
|445
|29
|416
|Hill, KC
|438
|54
|384
|Singletary, Buf
|405
|270
|135
|Ekeler, LAC
|392
|248
|144
|Beckham, Cle
|391
|72
|319
|Crowder, NYJ
|383
|0
|383
|M.Brown, Bal
|377
|1
|376
|Cooks, Hou
|367
|0
|367
|Cole, Jac
|364
|2
|362
|Parker, Mia
|364
|0
|364
|Beasley, Buf
|358
|0
|358
|Allen, LAC
|356
|0
|356
|Claypool, Pit
|356
|21
|335
|Higgins, Cin
|354
|15
|339
|Chubb, Cle
|352
|335
|17
|Jackson, Bal
|346
|346
|0
|Shenault, Jac
|334
|54
|280
|Gordon, Den
|326
|281
|45
|Edelman, NE
|324
|22
|302
|Landry, Cle
|319
|0
|319
|Patrick, Den
|310
|0
|310
|Kelley, LAC
|296
|203
|93
|Waller, Las
|295
|0
|295
|Gore, NYJ
|285
|250
|35
|Gesicki, Mia
|281
|0
|281
|Cobb, Hou
|277
|0
|277
|Henry, LAC
|268
|0
|268
___
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Bojorquez, Buf
|16
|813
|72
|50.8
|2
|0
|7
|69
|9
|44.0
|Townsend, KC
|20
|982
|67
|49.1
|5
|0
|5
|74
|6
|40.4
|Bailey, NE
|13
|629
|60
|48.4
|0
|0
|3
|17
|9
|47.1
|Huber, Cin
|26
|1248
|70
|48.0
|6
|0
|10
|49
|7
|41.5
|Anger, Hou
|21
|997
|59
|47.5
|2
|0
|7
|59
|7
|42.8
|Long, LAC
|21
|993
|63
|47.3
|0
|0
|14
|149
|5
|40.2
|Sanchez, Ind
|15
|705
|60
|47.0
|1
|0
|6
|35
|8
|43.3
|Kern, Ten
|14
|651
|66
|46.5
|1
|0
|5
|15
|9
|44.0
|Koch, Bal
|22
|1009
|59
|45.9
|1
|0
|8
|39
|10
|43.2
|Mann, NYJ
|35
|1597
|59
|45.6
|3
|0
|18
|234
|6
|37.2
|Cooke, Jac
|15
|680
|63
|45.3
|1
|0
|4
|37
|5
|41.5
|Haack, Mia
|22
|995
|63
|45.2
|1
|0
|5
|43
|10
|42.4
|Martin, Den
|17
|765
|56
|45.0
|0
|1
|9
|76
|5
|40.5
|Gillan, Cle
|21
|915
|59
|43.6
|0
|0
|13
|125
|8
|37.6
|Colquitt, Pit
|20
|861
|59
|43.1
|2
|0
|11
|78
|6
|37.2
___
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Roberts, Buf
|10
|147
|14.7
|38
|0
|Hines, Ind
|12
|118
|9.8
|21
|0
|Grant, Mia
|15
|139
|9.3
|30
|0
|Erickson, Cin
|9
|82
|9.1
|22
|0
|Proche, Bal
|15
|131
|8.7
|17
|0
|Carter, Hou
|8
|68
|8.5
|19
|0
|Raymond, Ten
|11
|84
|7.6
|40
|0
|Johnson, Pit
|7
|50
|7.1
|18
|0
___
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Rodgers, Ind
|8
|293
|36.6
|101t
|1
|Duvernay, Bal
|8
|275
|34.4
|93t
|1
|B.Wilson, Cin
|8
|222
|27.8
|45
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|8
|220
|27.5
|49
|0
|Roberts, Buf
|10
|271
|27.1
|39
|0
|Peoples-Jones, Cle
|12
|261
|21.8
|32
|0
|Carter, Hou
|11
|230
|20.9
|29
|0
|Raymond, Ten
|10
|199
|19.9
|30
|0
___
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|X.Howard, Mia
|4
|30
|29
|0
|Desir, NYJ
|3
|58
|35t
|1
|Butler, Ten
|2
|97
|68
|0
|Carrie, Ind
|2
|47
|47t
|1
|X.Rhodes, Ind
|2
|44
|44t
|1
|Sneed, KC
|2
|39
|39
|0
|Jackson, NE
|2
|30
|30
|0
|Peters, Bal
|2
|21
|12
|0
|Blackmon, Ind
|2
|19
|15
|0
|Poole, NYJ
|2
|15
|13
|0
|Nelson, Pit
|2
|3
|3
|0
|L.Wilson, Cin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, LAC
|1
|78
|78t
|1
|Joseph, Cle
|1
|49
|49
|0
|Wilson, Jac
|1
|48
|48
|0
|Harrison, Cle
|1
|47
|47t
|1
|Heath, Las
|1
|47
|47
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|1
|44
|44
|0
|D.McCourty, NE
|1
|43
|43t
|1
|Willis, Ind
|1
|43
|43
|0
|Adderley, LAC
|1
|39
|39
|0
|Simmons, Den
|1
|37
|37
|0
|Fitzpatrick, Pit
|1
|33
|33t
|1
|Fenton, KC
|1
|31
|31
|0
|Jackson, Cin
|1
|30
|30
|0
|Breeland, KC
|1
|29
|29
|0
|Mathieu, KC
|1
|25
|25t
|1
|Abram, Las
|1
|24
|24
|0
|Haden, Pit
|1
|24
|24
|0
|Henderson, Jac
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Williamson, NYJ
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Thornhill, KC
|1
|20
|20
|0
|McCain, Mia
|1
|19
|19
|0
|Moore, Ind
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Gilmore, NE
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|12
|12
|0
|Walker, Ind
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Hilton, Pit
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Humphrey, Bal
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Redwine, Cle
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Okereke, Ind
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Morrow, Las
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Joseph, Ten
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Phillips, NE
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Sorensen, KC
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Hooker, Ten
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Schobert, Jac
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Smith, Cle
|1
|2
|2
|0
|D.Williams, Den
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bates, Cin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Callahan, Den
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evans, Cin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodson, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ingram, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jack, Jac
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Landry, Ten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maye, NYJ
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milano, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roby, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Jones, Jac
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims, Cin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Watt, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ward, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|Sacks
|Garrett, Cle
|7.0
|Dupree, Pit
|5.0
|Ogbah, Mia
|5.0
|T.Watt, Pit
|4.5
|Bosa, LAC
|4.0
|Campbell, Bal
|4.0
|Crosby, Las
|4.0
|Tuitt, Pit
|4.0
|Chubb, Den
|3.5
|Houston, Ind
|3.5
|Jones, KC
|3.5
|Lawson, Cin
|3.5
|Addison, Buf
|3.0
|Clark, KC
|3.0
|Hilton, Pit
|3.0
|Mercilus, Hou
|3.0
|Watt, Hou
|3.0
|Buckner, Ind
|2.5
|S.Harris, Den
|2.5
|Humphrey, Bal
|2.5
|Van Ginkel, Mia
|2.5
|Winovich, NE
|2.5
|J.Allen, Jac
|2.0
|Autry, Ind
|2.0
|Baker, Mia
|2.0
|Bowser, Bal
|2.0
|Calhoun, NE
|2.0
|Charlton, KC
|2.0
|Clayborn, Cle
|2.0
|Cunningham, Hou
|2.0
|Elliott, Bal
|2.0
|Jewell, Den
|2.0
|Judon, Bal
|2.0
|J.Martin, Hou
|2.0
|Maye, NYJ
|2.0
|McPhee, Bal
|2.0
|Nwosu, LAC
|2.0
|Omenihu, Hou
|2.0
|Queen, Bal
|2.0
|Reed, Den
|2.0
|Richardson, Cle
|2.0
|Simmons, Ten
|2.0
|Van Noy, Mia
|2.0
|Williams, NYJ
|2.0
|Williams, Pit
|2.0
___
View Comments