Sports

AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 4

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Williams, LAC 4 0 4 0 1 26
Chase, Cin 4 0 4 0 0 24
Henry, Ten 3 3 0 0 1 20
Agnew, Jac 3 0 0 1 0 18
Chubb, Cle 3 3 0 0 0 18
Kelce, KC 3 0 3 0 0 18
Moss, Buf 3 2 1 0 0 18
Pascal, Ind 3 0 3 0 0 18
Ekeler, LAC 2 1 1 0 1 14
Hunt, Cle 2 2 0 0 1 14
Brown, Bal 2 0 2 0 0 12
Chark, Jac 2 0 2 0 0 12
Davis, NYJ 2 0 2 0 0 12
Gilbert, Pit 2 0 0 0 0 12
Gordon, Den 2 2 0 0 0 12
Higgins, Cin 2 0 2 0 0 12
Jackson, Bal 2 2 0 0 0 12
Jacobs, Las 2 2 0 0 0 12
Jones, Jac 2 0 2 0 0 12
Knox, Buf 2 0 2 0 0 12
Lindsay, Hou 2 1 1 0 0 12
Murray, Bal 2 2 0 0 0 12
Patrick, Den 2 0 2 0 0 12
Sanders, Buf 2 0 2 0 0 12
Brissett, Mia 1 1 0 0 1 8
59 tied 1 1 0 0 0 6

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Carlson, Las 7/8 9/9 55 34
McManus, Den 7/7 9/9 47 34
Folk, NE 3/4 9/9 49 30
Bass, Buf 10/10 6/7 48 28
Tucker, Bal 7/7 7/8 66 28
Blankenship, Ind 3/3 7/8 48 24
McLaughlin, Cle 9/9 5/5 57 24
Vizcaino, LAC 3/5 6/7 46 21
Boswell, Pit 5/5 5/6 56 20
Bullock, Ten 5/5 5/6 36 20
Butker, KC 11/11 3/3 43 20
McPherson, Cin 8/8 4/4 53 20
Slye, Hou 7/8 4/5 53 19
Sanders, Mia 4/4 3/4 50 13
Ammendola, NYJ 0/0 2/3 35 6
Lambo, Jac 5/7 0/3 0 5

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
T.Taylor, Hou 44 31 70.5 416 9.46 3 6.8 52 0 0.0 122.9
Bridgewater, Den 95 73 76.8 827 8.71 4 4.2 55 0 0.0 116.4
Mahomes, KC 111 78 70.3 940 8.47 9 8.1 75t 3 2.7 111.7
Burrow, Cin 75 53 70.7 640 8.53 7 9.3 50t 4 5.3 105.4
Mayfield, Cle 80 59 73.8 780 9.75 2 2.5 44 2 2.5 102.1
Carr, Las 136 88 64.7 1203 8.85 6 4.4 61t 2 1.5 101.4
Herbert, LAC 126 88 69.8 956 7.59 6 4.8 43 3 2.4 97.9
Allen, Buf 127 79 62.2 807 6.35 7 5.5 41 1 0.8 95.5
Tannehill, Ten 102 66 64.7 756 7.41 4 3.9 51 3 2.9 87.7
Jackson, Bal 87 53 60.9 761 8.75 3 3.4 49 3 3.4 86.4
Wentz, Ind 106 64 60.4 692 6.53 3 2.8 42 1 0.9 85.1
Mills, Hou 46 27 58.7 270 5.87 2 4.3 35 1 2.2 80.9
M.Jones, NE 120 81 67.5 737 6.14 2 1.7 32 3 2.5 79.1
Roethlisberger, Pit 130 83 63.8 801 6.16 3 2.3 52 3 2.3 79.0
Brissett, Mia 89 56 62.9 384 4.32 0 0.0 27 1 1.1 67.8
Lawrence, Jac 118 64 54.2 669 5.67 5 4.2 41t 7 5.9 60.3

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Beasley, Buf 23 194 8.4 22 0
Cooks, Hou 23 322 14.0 52 1
Waddle, Mia 22 167 7.6 36 1
Williams, LAC 22 295 13.4 43 4
Allen, LAC 21 258 12.3 42 1
Harris, Pit 20 149 7.5 25t 1
Kelce, KC 20 289 14.5 46t 3
Waller, Las 20 224 11.2 25 1
Diggs, Buf 19 191 10.1 41 1
Hill, KC 19 267 14.1 75t 1
Meyers, NE 19 176 9.3 27 0
Jones, Jac 17 194 11.4 33 2
Pittman, Ind 17 220 12.9 42 0
Renfrow, Las 16 204 12.8 27 1
Brown, Bal 15 235 15.7 42t 2
Claypool, Pit 15 211 14.1 52 0
Ekeler, LAC 15 113 7.5 20 1
Sutton, Den 15 210 14.0 55 0

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Cooks, Hou 322 23 14.0 52 1
Williams, LAC 295 22 13.4 43 4
Kelce, KC 289 20 14.5 46t 3
Hill, KC 267 19 14.1 75t 1
Allen, LAC 258 21 12.3 42 1
Ruggs, Las 237 11 21.5 61t 1
Brown, Bal 235 15 15.7 42t 2
Waller, Las 224 20 11.2 25 1
Chase, Cin 220 11 20.0 50t 4
Pittman, Ind 220 17 12.9 42 0
Claypool, Pit 211 15 14.1 52 0
Edwards, Las 210 10 21.0 34 0
Sutton, Den 210 15 14.0 55 0
Watkins, Bal 208 12 17.3 49 0
J.Jones, Ten 204 12 17.0 51 0
Renfrow, Las 204 16 12.8 27 1

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Henry, Ten 80 353 4.4 60t 3
Mixon, Cin 67 286 4.3 27 1
Chubb, Cle 48 262 5.5 26t 3
Jackson, Bal 35 251 7.2 31 2
Gordon, Den 42 193 4.6 70t 2
Edwards-Helaire, KC 44 189 4.3 14 0
Singletary, Buf 35 180 5.1 46t 1
Harris, NE 45 176 3.9 35 1
Taylor, Ind 42 171 4.1 23 0
Ekeler, LAC 35 166 4.7 20 1
Hunt, Cle 29 165 5.7 29t 2
T.Williams, Bal 27 164 6.1 35t 1
J.Robinson, Jac 31 160 5.2 21 1
Ingram, Hou 46 147 3.2 11 1
59 tied 36 143 4.0 27 1
Gaskin, Mia 27 139 5.1 18 0

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Henry, Ten 458 353 105
Cooks, Hou 327 5 322
Mixon, Cin 315 286 29
Hill, KC 297 30 267
Williams, LAC 295 0 295
Kelce, KC 289 0 289
Chubb, Cle 283 262 21
Ekeler, LAC 279 166 113
Harris, Pit 272 123 149
Gordon, Den 269 193 76
Hunt, Cle 269 165 104
Allen, LAC 258 0 258
J.Robinson, Jac 252 160 92
Jackson, Bal 251 251 0
Ruggs, Las 246 9 237
Taylor, Ind 241 171 70
Brown, Bal 240 5 235
Claypool, Pit 233 22 211
Edwards-Helaire, KC 227 189 38
Pittman, Ind 225 5 220
Waller, Las 224 0 224
Chase, Cin 218 -2 220
Edwards, Las 210 0 210
Sutton, Den 210 0 210
T.Williams, Bal 209 164 45
Watkins, Bal 208 0 208
J.Jones, Ten 204 0 204
Renfrow, Las 204 0 204
Singletary, Buf 197 180 17
Gaskin, Mia 196 139 57
Beasley, Buf 194 0 194
Jones, Jac 194 0 194
Sanders, Buf 194 0 194
Harris, NE 192 176 16
Diggs, Buf 191 0 191
Andrews, Bal 186 0 186
Hines, Ind 183 64 119
Drake, Las 182 44 138
J.Williams, Den 177 138 39
Meyers, NE 176 0 176

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Cole, Las 14 722 67 51.6 1 0 9 121 6 41.5
Cooke, Jac 16 813 64 50.8 0 0 7 73 5 46.3
Bailey, NE 12 601 68 50.1 3 1 3 49 5 41.0
Sanchez, Ind 10 469 56 46.9 0 0 6 59 3 41.0
Haack, Buf 9 418 60 46.4 2 1 3 4 4 41.6
Johnston, Hou 16 742 56 46.4 1 0 7 40 7 42.6
Huber, Cin 14 648 61 46.3 1 0 2 26 7 43.0
Koch, Bal 9 411 54 45.7 0 0 4 34 4 41.9
Harvin, Pit 13 566 59 43.5 0 0 5 36 6 40.8
Palardy, Mia 13 557 61 42.8 1 0 7 76 4 35.5
Martin, Den 9 380 53 42.2 0 0 2 4 5 41.8

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Duvernay, Bal 7 125 17.9 30 0
Rogers, Ten 6 76 12.7 18 0
Felton, Cle 11 129 11.7 24 0
Spencer, Den 6 69 11.5 25 0
McCloud, Pit 4 40 10.0 15 0
McKenzie, Buf 6 60 10.0 20 0
Phillips, Cin 8 77 9.6 16 0
Grant, Mia 5 46 9.2 18 0
Olszewski, NE 6 50 8.3 18 0
Renfrow, Las 6 45 7.5 16 0
Hardman, KC 4 27 6.8 17 0
Agnew, Jac 4 13 3.3 10 0
Roberts, Hou 5 13 2.6 9 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
McKenzie, Buf 4 143 35.8 75 0
Rodgers, Ind 4 98 24.5 41 0
Berrios, NYJ 5 116 23.2 38 0
McCloud, Pit 5 114 22.8 28 0
Roberts, Hou 7 158 22.6 38 0
Pringle, KC 6 120 20.0 33 0
B.Wilson, Cin 6 118 19.7 30 0
Ruggs, Las 4 70 17.5 22 0
Rogers, Ten 7 114 16.3 19 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
L.Wilson, Cin 3 31 18 0
Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1
Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0
Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0
Jackson, NE 2 1 1 0
Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1
Sterns, Den 1 46 46 0
Wingard, Jac 1 44 44 0
Simmons, Den 1 35 35 0
Moore, Ind 1 32 32 0
Poyer, Buf 1 26 26 0
McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0
Hargreaves, Hou 1 18 18 0
Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0
Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0
Wallace, Buf 1 14 14 0
Byard, Ten 1 12 12 0
Hyde, Buf 1 11 11 0
Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0
Leonard, Ind 1 4 4 0
Howard, Mia 1 1 1 0
Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0
Phillips, NE 1 1 1 0
Averett, Bal 1 0 0 0
Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0
Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0
J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0
Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0
Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0
Willis, Ind 1 0 0 0
Young, Bal 1 0 0 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
Garrett, Cle 5.5
Miller, Den 4.0
Judon, NE 3.5
B.Hill, Cin 3.0
Uche, NE 3.0
T.Watt, Pit 3.0
Adeniyi, Ten 2.5
Hendrickson, Cin 2.5
Thomas, Las 2.5
J.Allen, Jac 2.0
Clowney, Cle 2.0
Crosby, Las 2.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ 2.0
Johnson, Den 2.0
Br.Jones, Mia 2.0
Jones, KC 2.0
Mercilus, Hou 2.0
Rousseau, Buf 2.0
Wilkins, Mia 2.0
Autry, Ten 1.5
Bosa, LAC 1.5
Hubbard, Cin 1.5
Landry, Ten 1.5
Muhammad, Ind 1.5
Nassib, Las 1.5
Simmons, Ten 1.5
Quinn.Williams, NYJ 1.5
40 tied 1.0

___