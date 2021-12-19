Skip to main content
AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 15

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Taylor, Ind 19 17 2 0 0 114
Ekeler, LAC 17 10 7 0 1 104
Mixon, Cin 14 12 2 0 0 84
Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62
Chase, Cin 10 0 10 0 0 60
Gordon, Den 9 7 2 0 0 54
Harris, NE 9 9 0 0 0 54
Harris, Pit 9 6 3 0 0 54
Henry, NE 9 0 9 0 0 54
Hill, KC 9 0 9 0 0 54
Knox, Buf 8 0 8 0 1 50
Kelce, KC 8 1 7 0 0 48
Freiermuth, Pit 7 0 7 0 1 44
Williams, LAC 7 0 7 0 1 44
Chubb, Cle 7 6 1 0 0 42
Diggs, Buf 7 0 7 0 0 42
Gaskin, Mia 7 3 4 0 0 42
Jacobs, Las 7 7 0 0 0 42
J.Robinson, Jac 7 7 0 0 0 42
Andrews, Bal 6 0 6 0 2 40
D.Johnson, Pit 6 0 6 0 1 38
Tannehill, Ten 6 6 0 0 1 38
Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36
Moore, NYJ 6 1 5 0 0 36
J.Williams, Den 6 3 3 0 0 36
Williams, KC 6 4 2 0 0 36
Allen, LAC 5 0 5 0 1 32
Edwards-Helaire, KC 5 3 2 0 1 32
Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32
Agnew, Jac 5 1 1 1 0 30
Bourne, NE 5 0 5 0 0 30
Freeman, Bal 5 4 1 0 0 30
Moss, Buf 5 4 1 0 0 30
Murray, Bal 5 5 0 0 0 30
Pittman, Ind 5 0 5 0 0 30
Renfrow, Las 5 0 5 0 0 30
Uzomah, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30
Waddle, Mia 5 1 4 0 0 30

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Folk, NE 31/35 34/37 53 133
Tucker, Bal 24/24 28/30 66 108
Bass, Buf 38/38 23/27 57 107
Butker, KC 41/43 22/25 56 107
Carlson, Las 23/26 28/31 56 107
Hopkins, LAC 33/37 24/27 50 105
McPherson, Cin 37/39 21/25 54 100
Boswell, Pit 22/24 24/26 56 94
Bullock, Ten 31/34 20/24 51 91
McManus, Den 27/28 20/23 53 87
Sanders, Mia 25/26 17/23 51 76
Badgley, Ind 36/37 13/16 45 75
McLaughlin, Cle 29/30 15/20 57 74
Slye, Was 14/18 17/19 56 65
Ammendola, NYJ 14/15 13/19 49 53
Blankenship, Ind 7/8 11/14 48 40
Fairbairn, Hou 7/10 11/14 61 40

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Burrow, Cin 413 284 68.8 3483 8.43 25 6.1 82t 14 3.4 100.6
Herbert, LAC 542 360 66.4 4058 7.49 32 5.9 72t 12 2.2 99.1
Bridgewater, Den 404 273 67.6 2954 7.31 18 4.5 64 7 1.7 96.5
Allen, Buf 494 325 65.8 3524 7.13 28 5.7 61 11 2.2 96.2
Tagovailoa, Mia 275 195 70.9 1945 7.07 12 4.4 65t 6 2.2 96.1
Mahomes, KC 549 360 65.6 4052 7.38 30 5.5 75t 13 2.4 95.8
Carr, Las 496 339 68.3 3926 7.92 18 3.6 61t 10 2.0 95.7
Wentz, Ind 432 271 62.7 3005 6.96 23 5.3 76t 6 1.4 95.3
M.Jones, NE 429 296 69.0 3168 7.39 18 4.2 75t 10 2.3 94.6
Roethlisberger, Pit 455 297 65.3 3066 6.74 19 4.2 59 7 1.5 92.1
Mayfield, Cle 344 216 62.8 2603 7.57 13 3.8 71t 7 2.0 90.1
L.Jackson, Bal 382 246 64.4 2882 7.55 16 4.2 49t 13 3.4 87.0
Tannehill, Ten 420 276 65.7 2965 7.06 14 3.3 57t 13 3.1 84.5
Mills, Hou 272 179 65.8 1737 6.39 8 2.9 67t 8 2.9 81.1
Brissett, Mia 225 141 62.7 1283 5.7 5 2.2 52 4 1.8 78.1
Lawrence, Jac 466 271 58.2 2735 5.87 9 1.9 58 14 3.0 68.9

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hill, KC 102 1178 11.5 75t 9
Allen, LAC 92 1007 10.9 42 5
Renfrow, Las 86 877 10.2 54 5
Waddle, Mia 86 849 9.9 57 4
Kelce, KC 83 1066 12.8 69 7
D.Johnson, Pit 81 990 12.2 50t 6
Diggs, Buf 78 972 12.5 61 7
Andrews, Bal 75 926 12.3 41 6
Cooks, Hou 73 845 11.6 52 3
Beasley, Buf 72 605 8.4 29t 1
Brown, Bal 70 866 12.4 49t 6
Pittman, Ind 68 889 13.1 57 5
Meyers, NE 65 664 10.2 38 1
Williams, LAC 64 964 15.1 72t 7
Ekeler, LAC 62 558 9.0 34 7
Chase, Cin 60 1035 17.3 82t 10
Harris, Pit 60 397 6.6 25t 3

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Hill, KC 1178 102 11.5 75t 9
Kelce, KC 1066 83 12.8 69 7
Chase, Cin 1035 60 17.3 82t 10
Allen, LAC 1007 92 10.9 42 5
D.Johnson, Pit 990 81 12.2 50t 6
Diggs, Buf 972 78 12.5 61 7
Williams, LAC 964 64 15.1 72t 7
Andrews, Bal 926 75 12.3 41 6
Pittman, Ind 889 68 13.1 57 5
Renfrow, Las 877 86 10.2 54 5
Brown, Bal 866 70 12.4 49t 6
Waddle, Mia 849 86 9.9 57 4
Cooks, Hou 845 73 11.6 52 3
Higgins, Cin 812 57 14.2 54 4
Claypool, Pit 753 47 16.0 59 1
Bourne, NE 667 45 14.8 75t 5

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Taylor, Ind 270 1518 5.6 83 17
Mixon, Cin 245 1036 4.2 32 12
Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10
Chubb, Cle 167 926 5.5 70t 6
Harris, Pit 237 873 3.7 23 6
Ekeler, LAC 173 789 4.6 28 10
L.Jackson, Bal 133 767 5.8 31 2
Harris, NE 164 754 4.6 64t 9
J.Williams, Den 155 743 4.8 49 3
Gordon, Den 159 716 4.5 70t 7
J.Robinson, Jac 143 682 4.8 58 7
Singletary, Buf 112 547 4.9 46t 2
Allen, Buf 87 531 6.1 34 4
Gaskin, Mia 154 526 3.4 20 3
Jacobs, Las 133 496 3.7 21 7
Edwards-Helaire, KC 110 490 4.5 17 3

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Taylor, Ind 1854 1518 336
Ekeler, LAC 1347 789 558
Hill, KC 1272 94 1178
Harris, Pit 1270 873 397
Mixon, Cin 1238 1036 202
Henry, Ten 1091 937 154
Kelce, KC 1070 4 1066
Chase, Cin 1056 21 1035
Chubb, Cle 1038 926 112
D.Johnson, Pit 1033 43 990
J.Williams, Den 1022 743 279
Allen, LAC 1007 0 1007
Diggs, Buf 972 0 972
Williams, LAC 964 0 964
Pittman, Ind 930 41 889
Andrews, Bal 926 0 926
J.Robinson, Jac 891 682 209
Renfrow, Las 884 7 877
Gordon, Den 882 716 166
Brown, Bal 871 5 866
Cooks, Hou 866 21 845
Waddle, Mia 852 3 849
Harris, NE 838 754 84
Higgins, Cin 812 0 812
Claypool, Pit 809 56 753
Jacobs, Las 778 496 282
Williams, KC 771 398 373
Bourne, NE 767 100 667
L.Jackson, Bal 767 767 0
Gaskin, Mia 743 526 217
Carter, NYJ 738 430 308
Singletary, Buf 702 547 155
Ingram, NO 681 527 154
Meyers, NE 673 9 664
Sutton, Den 658 0 658
Waller, Las 643 0 643
Gesicki, Mia 642 0 642
Sanders, Buf 637 31 606
Boyd, Cin 633 22 611
A.Brown, Ten 625 10 615

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Cole, Las 52 2655 71 51.1 6 0 25 323 22 42.5
Bailey, NE 42 1980 71 47.1 5 3 13 101 20 42.4
Cooke, Jac 58 2730 68 47.1 1 0 17 130 27 44.5
Johnston, Hou 71 3321 69 46.8 3 0 35 252 29 42.4
Huber, Cin 49 2267 61 46.3 5 0 20 165 18 40.8
Martin, Den 50 2269 68 45.4 2 0 17 111 20 42.3
Long, LAC 40 1814 69 45.4 2 1 25 304 9 36.8
Haack, Buf 40 1805 63 45.1 6 1 15 69 15 40.4
Sanchez, Ind 49 2211 79 45.1 1 0 24 174 21 41.2
Koch, Bal 57 2567 60 45.0 4 0 26 165 20 40.7
Palardy, Mia 61 2719 65 44.6 5 0 21 164 24 40.6
Gillan, Cle 42 1842 65 43.9 1 0 19 177 15 39.2
Harvin, Pit 57 2485 64 43.6 3 0 24 222 21 38.6

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Duvernay, Bal 25 360 14.4 42 0
Olszewski, NE 24 289 12.0 27 0
Rogers, Ten 21 194 9.2 22 0
McKenzie, Buf 17 148 8.7 26 0
McCloud, Pit 27 235 8.7 19 0
Renfrow, Las 20 170 8.5 21 0
Spencer, Den 22 184 8.4 25 0
Hines, Ind 22 163 7.4 16 0
Felton, Cle 32 227 7.1 24 0
Phillips, Cin 25 177 7.1 17 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Berrios, NYJ 23 659 28.7 79 0
Roberts, LAC 33 815 25.0 75 0
Pringle, KC 21 525 25.0 39 0
McKenzie, Buf 22 548 24.9 75 0
Duvernay, Bal 18 436 24.2 47 0
Agnew, Jac 22 525 23.9 102t 1
McCloud, Pit 27 611 22.6 40 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Jackson, NE 7 92 88t 1
Poyer, Buf 5 87 26 0
Simmons, Den 5 76 35 0
Byard, Ten 5 66 24t 1
Moore, Ind 4 78 32 0
Surtain, Den 4 70 70t 1
Phillips, NE 4 39 26t 1
L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0
Howard, Mia 4 17 16 0
Ward, Cle 3 103 99t 1
Dugger, NE 3 80 37 0
Mathieu, KC 3 56 34t 1
L.Johnson, Hou 3 47 32 0
Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1
J.Johnson, Cle 3 31 31 0
McCourty, NE 3 22 22 0
Averett, Bal 3 21 21 0
Leonard, Ind 3 5 4 0
Sorensen, KC 2 75 75t 1
Apple, Cin 2 50 50 0
Sterns, Den 2 47 46 0
Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0
Witherspoon, Pit 2 45 41 0
Awuzie, Cin 2 42 42 0
Wallace, Buf 2 29 15 0
Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0
King, Hou 2 25 25 0
White, LAC 2 22 22 0
James, LAC 2 20 15 0
Okereke, Ind 2 20 16 0
Fitzpatrick, Pit 2 18 18 0
Gay, KC 2 14 13 0
Fulton, Ten 2 13 13 0
Gilmore, Car 2 13 13 0
Rodgers, Ind 2 12 12 0
Sneed, KC 2 2 2 0
R.Evans, Ten 2 1 1 0
Smith, Cle 2 1 1 0
Coleman, Mia 2 0 0 0
Holland, Mia 2 0 0 0
Willis, Ind 2 0 0 0
Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1
Grugier-Hill, Hou 1 82 82 0
Bates, Cin 1 65 65 0
Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0
Van Noy, NE 1 35 35t 1
Franklin-Myers, NYJ 1 32 32 0
J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0
Hilton, Cin 1 24 24t 1
Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0
Mitchell, Hou 1 22 22 0
Odum, Ind 1 21 21 0
Hargreaves, Cin 1 18 18 0
Skrine, Ten 1 17 17 0
Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0
Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0
Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0
Neasman, NYJ 1 13 13 0
Thornhill, KC 1 13 13 0
J.Allen, Jac 1 11 11 0
Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0
Hobbs, Las 1 9 9 0
Ford, Jac 1 8 8 0
Franklin, Ind 1 8 8 0
Lewis, Ind 1 8 8 0
Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0
Wilson, Hou 1 7 7 0
Abram, Las 1 6 6 0
Long, Ten 1 6 6 0
Delpit, Cle 1 5 5 0
Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0
Pratt, Cin 1 4 4 0
Sutton, Pit 1 4 4 0
T.Johnson, Buf 1 4 4 0
X.Rhodes, Ind 1 4 4 0
Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0
J.Brown, Ten 1 2 2 0
Molden, Ten 1 2 2t 1
Nwosu, LAC 1 2 2 0
Collins, NE 1 1 1 0
Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0
Lawson, NYJ 1 1 1 0
A.Davis, NYJ 1 0 0 0
Baker, Mia 1 0 0 0
C.Harris, LAC 1 0 0 0
Campbell, Jac 1 0 0 0
Davis, LAC 1 0 0 0
Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0
Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0
Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0
Harrison, Cle 1 0 0 0
Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0
Hitchens, KC 1 0 0 0
Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0
Humphrey, Bal 1 0 0 0
J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0
M.Collins, Hou 1 0 0 0
Murray, Hou 1 0 0 0
Needham, Mia 1 0 0 0
Niemann, LAC 1 0 0 0
Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0
Thomas, Hou 1 0 0 0
Ward, KC 1 0 0 0
Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0
White, Buf 1 0 0 0
Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0
Young, Bal 1 0 0 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
T.Watt, Pit 16.0
Garrett, Cle 15.0
Hendrickson, Cin 12.5
Judon, NE 12.5
Landry, Ten 11.0
Bosa, LAC 9.5
Ngakoue, Las 9.0
Phillips, Mia 8.5
Greenard, Hou 8.0
Hubbard, Cin 7.5
Simmons, Ten 7.5
Jones, KC 7.0
Buckner, Ind 6.5
Heyward, Pit 6.5
Autry, Ten 6.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ 6.0
Ogbah, Mia 6.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ 6.0
J.Allen, Jac 5.5
Bowser, Bal 5.5
B.Hill, Cin 5.5
Jones, Den 5.5
Ogunjobi, Cin 5.5
Clowney, Cle 5.0
Crosby, Las 5.0
Muhammad, Ind 5.0
Oweh, Bal 5.0
Reed, Den 5.0
Smoot, Jac 5.0
Turay, Ind 5.0
Wormley, Pit 5.0
Miller, LAR 4.5
Addison, Buf 4.0
Houston, Bal 4.0
Martin, Hou 4.0
Mercilus, GB 4.0
Nwosu, LAC 4.0
Van Noy, NE 4.0
Thomas, Las 3.5
14 tied 3.0

___