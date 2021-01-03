Skip to main content
AFC Team-by-Team Results

Sep 13 W 38-6 Cleveland 0
Sep 20 W 33-16 at Houston 0
Sep 28 L 20-34 Kansas City 0
Oct 04 W 31-17 at Washington 0
Oct 11 W 27-3 Cincinnati 0
Oct 18 W 30-28 at Philadelphia 0
Nov 01 L 24-28 Pittsburgh 4,345
Nov 08 W 24-10 at Indianapolis 12,200
Nov 15 L 17-23 at New England 0
Nov 22 L 24-30 Tennessee 0-x
Dec 02 L 14-19 at Pittsburgh 0
Dec 08 W 34-17 Dallas 0
Dec 14 W 47-42 at Cleveland 11,974
Dec 20 W 40-14 Jacksonville 0
Dec 27 W 27-13 N.Y. Giants 0
Jan 03 at Cincinnati

BUFFALO BILLS WON 12, LOST 3
Sep 13 W 27-17 N.Y. Jets 0
Sep 20 W 31-28 at Miami 11,075
Sep 27 W 35-32 L.A. Rams 0
Oct 04 W 30-23 at Las Vegas 0
Oct 13 L 16-42 at Tennessee 8,403
Oct 19 L 17-26 Kansas City 0
Oct 25 W 18-10 at N.Y. Jets 0
Nov 01 W 24-21 New England 0
Nov 08 W 44-34 Seattle 0
Nov 15 L 30-32 at Arizona 4,200
Nov 29 W 27-17 L.A. Chargers 0
Dec 07 W 34-24 at San Francisco 0
Dec 13 W 26-15 Pittsburgh 0
Dec 19 W 48-19 at Denver 0
Dec 28 W 38-9 at New England 0
Jan 03 Miami

CINCINNATI BENGALS WON 4, LOST 10, TIES 1
Sep 13 L 13-16 L.A. Chargers 0
Sep 17 L 30-35 at Cleveland 6,000
Sep 27 T 23-23 at Philadelphia 0-x
Oct 04 W 33-25 Jacksonville 6,243
Oct 11 L 3-27 at Baltimore 0
Oct 18 L 27-31 at Indianapolis 12,453
Oct 25 L 34-37 Cleveland 9,732
Nov 01 W 31-20 Tennessee 9,712
Nov 15 L 10-36 at Pittsburgh 5,909
Nov 22 L 9-20 at Washington 0
Nov 29 L 17-19 N.Y. Giants 10,208
Dec 06 L 7-19 at Miami 12,577
Dec 13 L 7-30 Dallas 10,322
Dec 21 W 27-17 Pittsburgh 10,249
Dec 27 W 37-31 at Houston 12,344
Jan 03 Baltimore

CLEVELAND BROWNS WON 10, LOST 5
Sep 13 L 6-38 at Baltimore 0
Sep 17 W 35-30 Cincinnati 6,000
Sep 27 W 34-20 Washington 6,000
Oct 04 W 49-38 at Dallas 25,021
Oct 11 W 32-23 Indianapolis 11,759
Oct 18 L 7-38 at Pittsburgh 5,260
Oct 25 W 37-34 at Cincinnati 9,732
Nov 01 L 6-16 Las Vegas 10,972
Nov 15 W 10-7 Houston 10,613
Nov 22 W 22-17 Philadelphia 11,133
Nov 29 W 27-25 at Jacksonville 15,926
Dec 06 W 41-35 at Tennessee 13,986
Dec 14 L 42-47 Baltimore 11,974
Dec 20 W 20-6 at N.Y. Giants 0
Dec 27 L 16-23 at N.Y. Jets 0
Jan 03 Pittsburgh

DENVER BRONCOS WON 5, LOST 10
Sep 14 L 14-16 Tennessee 0
Sep 20 L 21-26 at Pittsburgh 0
Sep 27 L 10-28 Tampa Bay 5,226
Oct 01 W 37-28 at N.Y. Jets 0
Oct 18 W 18-12 at New England 0
Oct 25 L 16-43 Kansas City 5,314
Nov 01 W 31-30 L.A. Chargers 5,231
Nov 08 L 27-34 at Atlanta 7,665
Nov 15 L 12-37 at Las Vegas 0
Nov 22 W 20-13 Miami 5,351
Nov 29 L 3-31 New Orleans 0
Dec 06 L 16-22 at Kansas City 12,578
Dec 13 W 32-27 at Carolina 5,768
Dec 19 L 19-48 Buffalo 0
Dec 27 L 16-19 at L.A. Chargers 0
Jan 03 Las Vegas

HOUSTON TEXANS WON 4, LOST 11
Sep 10 L 20-34 at Kansas City 15,895
Sep 20 L 16-33 Baltimore 0
Sep 27 L 21-28 at Pittsburgh 0
Oct 04 L 23-31 Minnesota 12,102
Oct 11 W 30-14 Jacksonville 12,413
Oct 18 L 36-42 at Tennessee 10,166-x
Oct 25 L 20-35 Green Bay 12,618
Nov 08 W 27-25 at Jacksonville 15,668
Nov 15 L 7-10 at Cleveland 10,613
Nov 22 W 27-20 New England 12,503
Nov 26 W 41-25 at Detroit 0
Dec 06 L 20-26 Indianapolis 12,316
Dec 13 L 7-36 at Chicago 0
Dec 20 L 20-27 at Indianapolis 9,992
Dec 27 L 31-37 Cincinnati 12,344
Jan 03 Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WON 10, LOST 5
Sep 13 L 20-27 at Jacksonville 14,100
Sep 20 W 28-11 Minnesota 2,500
Sep 27 W 36-7 N.Y. Jets 7,480
Oct 04 W 19-11 at Chicago 0
Oct 11 L 23-32 at Cleveland 11,759
Oct 18 W 31-27 Cincinnati 12,453
Nov 01 W 41-21 at Detroit 0
Nov 08 L 10-24 Baltimore 12,200
Nov 12 W 34-17 at Tennessee 13,949
Nov 22 W 34-31 Green Bay 12,495-x
Nov 29 L 26-45 Tennessee 12,464
Dec 06 W 26-20 at Houston 12,316
Dec 13 W 44-27 at Las Vegas 0
Dec 20 W 27-20 Houston 9,992
Dec 27 L 24-28 at Pittsburgh 0
Jan 03 Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WON 1, LOST 14
Sep 13 W 27-20 Indianapolis 14,100
Sep 20 L 30-33 at Tennessee 0
Sep 24 L 13-31 Miami 16,563
Oct 04 L 25-33 at Cincinnati 6,243
Oct 11 L 14-30 at Houston 12,413
Oct 18 L 16-34 Detroit 14,513
Oct 25 L 29-39 at L.A. Chargers 0
Nov 08 L 25-27 Houston 15,668
Nov 15 L 20-24 at Green Bay 0
Nov 22 L 3-27 Pittsburgh 17,244
Nov 29 L 25-27 Cleveland 15,926
Dec 06 L 24-27 at Minnesota 0-x
Dec 13 L 10-31 Tennessee 15,896
Dec 20 L 14-40 at Baltimore 0
Dec 27 L 17-41 Chicago 17,445
Jan 03 at Indianapolis

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WON 14, LOST 1
Sep 10 W 34-20 Houston 15,895
Sep 20 W 23-20 at L.A. Chargers 0-x
Sep 28 W 34-20 at Baltimore 0
Oct 05 W 26-10 New England 12,729
Oct 11 L 32-40 Las Vegas 13,311
Oct 19 W 26-17 at Buffalo 0
Oct 25 W 43-16 at Denver 5,314
Nov 01 W 35-9 N.Y. Jets 11,932
Nov 08 W 33-31 Carolina 12,073
Nov 22 W 35-31 at Las Vegas 0
Nov 29 W 27-24 at Tampa Bay 15,950
Dec 06 W 22-16 Denver 12,578
Dec 13 W 33-27 at Miami 13,057
Dec 20 W 32-29 at New Orleans 3,000
Dec 27 W 17-14 Atlanta 13,470
Jan 03 L.A. Chargers

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WON 7, LOST 8
Sep 13 W 34-30 at Carolina 0
Sep 21 W 34-24 New Orleans 0
Sep 27 L 20-36 at New England 0
Oct 04 L 23-30 Buffalo 0
Oct 11 W 40-32 at Kansas City 13,311
Oct 25 L 20-45 Tampa Bay 0
Nov 01 W 16-6 at Cleveland 10,972
Nov 08 W 31-26 at L.A. Chargers 0
Nov 15 W 37-12 Denver 0
Nov 22 L 31-35 Kansas City 0
Nov 29 L 6-43 at Atlanta 9,124
Dec 06 W 31-28 at N.Y. Jets 0
Dec 13 L 27-44 Indianapolis 0
Dec 17 L 27-30 L.A. Chargers 0-x
Dec 26 L 25-26 Miami 0
Jan 03 at Denver

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WON 6, LOST 9
Sep 13 W 16-13 at Cincinnati 0
Sep 20 L 20-23 Kansas City 0-x
Sep 27 L 16-21 Carolina 0
Oct 04 L 31-38 at Tampa Bay 6,383
Oct 12 L 27-30 at New Orleans 749-x
Oct 25 W 39-29 Jacksonville 0
Nov 01 L 30-31 at Denver 5,231
Nov 08 L 26-31 Las Vegas 0
Nov 15 L 21-29 at Miami 12,751
Nov 22 W 34-28 N.Y. Jets 0
Nov 29 L 17-27 at Buffalo 0
Dec 06 L 0-45 New England 0
Dec 13 W 20-17 Atlanta 0
Dec 17 W 30-27 at Las Vegas 0-x
Dec 27 W 19-16 Denver 0
Jan 03 at Kansas City

MIAMI DOLPHINS WON 10, LOST 5
Sep 13 L 11-21 at New England 0
Sep 20 L 28-31 Buffalo 11,075
Sep 24 W 31-13 at Jacksonville 16,563
Oct 04 L 23-31 Seattle 12,369
Oct 11 W 43-17 at San Francisco 0
Oct 18 W 24-0 N.Y. Jets 10,772
Nov 01 W 28-17 L.A. Rams 12,397
Nov 08 W 34-31 at Arizona 4,200
Nov 15 W 29-21 L.A. Chargers 12,751
Nov 22 L 13-20 at Denver 5,351
Nov 29 W 20-3 at N.Y. Jets 0
Dec 06 W 19-7 Cincinnati 12,577
Dec 13 L 27-33 Kansas City 13,057
Dec 20 W 22-12 New England 13,354
Dec 26 W 26-25 at Las Vegas 0
Jan 03 at Buffalo

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WON 6, LOST 9
Sep 13 W 21-11 Miami 0
Sep 20 L 30-35 at Seattle 0
Sep 27 W 36-20 Las Vegas 0
Oct 05 L 10-26 at Kansas City 12,729
Oct 18 L 12-18 Denver 0
Oct 25 L 6-33 San Francisco 0
Nov 01 L 21-24 at Buffalo 0
Nov 09 W 30-27 at N.Y. Jets 0
Nov 15 W 23-17 Baltimore 0
Nov 22 L 20-27 at Houston 12,503
Nov 29 W 20-17 Arizona 0
Dec 06 W 45-0 at L.A. Chargers 0
Dec 10 L 3-24 at L.A. Rams 0
Dec 20 L 12-22 at Miami 13,354
Dec 28 L 9-38 Buffalo 0
Jan 03 N.Y. Jets

NEW YORK JETS WON 2, LOST 13
Sep 13 L 17-27 at Buffalo 0
Sep 20 L 13-31 San Francisco 0
Sep 27 L 7-36 at Indianapolis 7,480
Oct 01 L 28-37 Denver 0
Oct 11 L 10-30 Arizona 0
Oct 18 L 0-24 at Miami 10,772
Oct 25 L 10-18 Buffalo 0
Nov 01 L 9-35 at Kansas City 11,932
Nov 09 L 27-30 New England 0
Nov 22 L 28-34 at L.A. Chargers 0
Nov 29 L 3-20 Miami 0
Dec 06 L 28-31 Las Vegas 0
Dec 13 L 3-40 at Seattle 0
Dec 20 W 23-20 at L.A. Rams 0
Dec 27 W 23-16 Cleveland 0
Jan 03 at New England

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WON 12, LOST 3
Sep 14 W 26-16 at N.Y. Giants 0
Sep 20 W 26-21 Denver 0
Sep 27 W 28-21 Houston 0
Oct 11 W 38-29 Philadelphia 4,708
Oct 18 W 38-7 Cleveland 5,260
Oct 25 W 27-24 at Tennessee 10,355
Nov 01 W 28-24 at Baltimore 4,345
Nov 08 W 24-19 at Dallas 31,700
Nov 15 W 36-10 Cincinnati 5,909
Nov 22 W 27-3 at Jacksonville 17,244
Dec 02 W 19-14 Baltimore 0
Dec 07 L 17-23 Washington 0
Dec 13 L 15-26 at Buffalo 0
Dec 21 L 17-27 at Cincinnati 10,249
Dec 27 W 28-24 Indianapolis 0
Jan 03 at Cleveland

TENNESSEE TITANS WON 10, LOST 5
Sep 14 W 16-14 at Denver 0
Sep 20 W 33-30 Jacksonville 0
Sep 27 W 31-30 at Minnesota 0
Oct 13 W 42-16 Buffalo 8,403
Oct 18 W 42-36 Houston 10,166-x
Oct 25 L 24-27 Pittsburgh 10,355
Nov 01 L 20-31 at Cincinnati 9,712
Nov 08 W 24-17 Chicago 13,871
Nov 12 L 17-34 Indianapolis 13,949
Nov 22 W 30-24 at Baltimore 0-x
Nov 29 W 45-26 at Indianapolis 12,464
Dec 06 L 35-41 Cleveland 13,986
Dec 13 W 31-10 at Jacksonville 15,896
Dec 20 W 46-25 Detroit 13,797
Dec 27 L 14-40 at Green Bay 0
Jan 03 at Houston

