FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gantt 29 1-3 0-0 0-4 1 2 3
Watson 19 6-8 5-6 0-3 0 4 17
Bynum 26 0-7 0-1 0-1 4 3 0
Duke 38 5-14 7-7 2-4 6 1 19
Reeves 19 3-8 3-3 1-3 0 0 10
Nichols 18 1-3 4-4 1-1 0 3 6
Goodine 16 1-5 0-0 2-3 0 1 2
Breed 13 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 9
Croswell 10 2-2 1-5 1-2 0 2 5
Monroe 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Horchler 6 0-0 0-1 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-55 20-27 7-26 11 20 71

Percentages: FG .418, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Duke 2-6, Breed 1-1, Gantt 1-2, Reeves 1-5, Nichols 0-2, Goodine 0-3, Bynum 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Goodine, Nichols).

Turnovers: 9 (Duke 4, Breed, Bynum, Gantt, Goodine, Reeves).

Steals: 9 (Croswell 3, Goodine 2, Breed, Duke, Nichols, Reeves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bruner 21 3-5 0-0 3-7 0 2 7
Jones 33 4-8 2-2 3-8 5 3 11
Petty 28 5-11 5-6 1-5 2 4 16
Jah.Quinerly 22 3-9 3-5 0-1 3 4 10
Shackelford 29 4-11 4-4 3-6 1 1 15
Primo 24 5-9 2-4 1-3 1 4 15
Reese 17 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Rojas 10 1-1 2-2 1-3 0 3 4
Ellis 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Ambrose-Hylton 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Gary 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miles 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wall 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-62 18-23 13-38 12 23 88

Percentages: FG .468, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Primo 3-6, Shackelford 3-6, Reese 2-4, Jones 1-1, Bruner 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Petty 1-6, Ellis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Reese).

Turnovers: 12 (Jones 5, Jah.Quinerly 2, Miles 2, Petty, Reese, Shackelford).

Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Bruner, Ellis, Primo, Reese).

Technical Fouls: None.

Providence 32 39 71
Alabama 41 47 88

.