AP Interview: Pedri brings back brilliance to Barça midfield JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 5:20 a.m.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It’s no coincidence that Pedri González conjures up those flashes of exquisite playmaking brilliance that Barcelona fans have been longing for since the days of Andrés Iniesta.
The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife and reliving his idol's most awesome moments on the Internet.