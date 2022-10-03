AP Interview: Ryder Cup director concerned for Italian fans ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 12:36 p.m.
1 of15 European Captain Luke Donald, left, and United States Captain Zach Johnson pose with the Ryder Cup trophy before an exhibition match on the occasion of The Year to Go event at the Marco Simone course that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup, in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, Italy, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The biggest team event in golf is coming to Italy and the Ryder Cup’s organizing committee is concerned that the locals might miss the party.
About 90% of the tickets sold so far for the 2023 contest between the United States and Europe at the Marco Simone club outside Rome have gone to foreigners, according to Gian Paolo Montali, a former coach of Italy’s national volleyball team who is the local organizing committee’s executive director.