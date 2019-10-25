AP Source: Cavs, Osman agree on 4-year contract extension

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) looks for a way around Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cavaliers and starting forward Cedi Osman have agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million contract extension.

The sides came to terms Thursday night, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not confirmed the deal. An announcement could be made Friday, the person said.

The 24-year-old Osman has continued to improve for the Cavs, who began scouting the Turkish native as a teenager. The team sees him as part of their young core nucleus along with guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and forward Larry Nance Jr.

Osman was in the final year of a three-year, $8.3 million deal he signed in 2017. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent next summer. His extension runs through the 2022-23 season.

He averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season when Cleveland went 19-63.

