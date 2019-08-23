AP Source: Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.

Howard will be the ostensible replacement for DeMarcus Cousins, who tore a knee ligament one month after signing with the Lakers as a free agent.

Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012.

He clashed with Kobe Bryant and coach Mike D'Antoni before spurning the club as a free agent. Howard has been booed vociferously in Los Angeles ever since.

Howard played in only nine games last season for Washington, which traded him to the Grizzlies last month.

___

