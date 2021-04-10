Panthers fill hole on defense; acquire Montour from Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
For Buffalo, the last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract.