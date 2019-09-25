AP Sources: No timetable for Chargers' Gordon to end holdout

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Melvin Gordon is expected to end his holdout soon but the Los Angeles Chargers running back's timetable to report remains undetermined.

Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Gordon has not decided when to end his holdout. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because they weren't at liberty to publicly discuss negotiations. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Gordon is expected to end his holdout on Thursday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said he hasn't heard from the fifth-year running back, who has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL