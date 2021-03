BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse agreed to take a $2 million pay cut to secure his spot on the roster and help the team free up much-needed space under the salary cap, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

In restructuring his contract, Morse has an opportunity to recoup most of the lost salary through incentives, the person said speaking on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce the move.