AP source: Browns swap linebackers with Pats, meeting Watson TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 15, 2022
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston.
FILE - New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich rushes the passer during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle.
FILE - Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson defends during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns and Patriots have agreed to swap linebackers, with Mack Wilson going to New England and Chase Winovich headed to Cleveland, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can't be announced until the league year starts Wednesday.