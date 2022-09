Rick Bowmer/AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade.