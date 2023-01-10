AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced.