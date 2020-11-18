AP source: Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

The person asked not to be identified because the team has not confirmed the move. He added veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who was interviewed for the job after Joe Judge was hired, will finish the season running the offensive line.

The stunning move came as the Giants (3-7) headed into a bye week with the new offensive line really starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.

It was not immediately clear what led to the firing.

Judge has already spoken with the media on Wednesday and he was not immediately available for comment. He is not scheduled to talk to the media again until Monday.

Colombo was not immediately available for comment.

The relatively new line has started to mesh after a slow start. Coming into the season the only carryovers on the starting unit were left guard Will Hernandez and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Nick Gates was converted to a center and the tackle spots were manned by rookie Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick overall in the draft, and free agent signee Cam Fleming, who was with Dallas last season with Colombo as his line coach.

When the Giants hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be the offensive coordinator, Colombo followed him here.

