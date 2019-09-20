AP source: Marlins' Mattingly agrees to contract extension

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks to members of the media before the start of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has agreed to a contract extension and will return for a fifth season in 2020.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Marlins hadn't announced the deal. A news conference with CEO Derek Jeter was scheduled for Friday.

Mattingly's contract was to expire after this season. He became the Marlins' manager in 2016 and has guided the team during a rebuilding project under Jeter, who traded away All-Stars Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto.

With the roster depleted, the Marlins this season have the worst record in the National League at 53-99, and they're set to exceed 100 losses for the first time since 1998.

