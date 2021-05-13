AP source: Pac-12 picks MGM executive as next commissioner

The Pac-12 has hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience.

The Pac-12 announced a news conference set for Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern to introduce its new commissioner but with no word on who it would be. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Kliavkoff, the president of MGM Resorts sports and entertainment, was the choice.