DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.

Rosen, a second-year pro considered a potential franchise quarterback, will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.

Rosen was traded in April after only one season with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The rebuilding Dolphins are eager to stop a revolving door at the position that is on its 21st starter since Dan Marino's last game 20 years ago.

Regardless of how Rosen plays, the Dolphins are expected to use one of their three first-round picks in 2020 on a quarterback.

Fitzpatrick, 36, was never considered a long-term solution and had a passer rating of 39.9 in the first two games. Rosen takes over an offense that netted 38 yards in the first three quarters of Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England as Miami was shut out at home for the first time since 2010.

Rosen came off the bench in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 18 for 97 yards with an interception. He had two long passes dropped.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft but became expendable in Arizona when the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to select Kyler Murray. A day later, the Dolphins acquired Rosen for two draft picks to become part of their rebuilding effort.

