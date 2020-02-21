Abaev, Taylor double up to send Austin Peay past SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Eli Abaev recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-60 on Thursday night.

Austin Peay built a 19-8 lead and never trailed. Terry Taylor added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (19-9, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordyn Adams had 14 points and Evan Hinson 12.

Zeke Moore had 10 points for the Cougars (7-21, 4-11) and Shamar Wright grabbed eight rebounds.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-58 on Jan. 30. Austin Peay plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Murray State at home on Saturday.

