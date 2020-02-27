Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69
Mitchell 3-6 2-2 8, Bowie 1-4 2-2 4, Nutall 2-8 9-14 13, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Swoope 5-8 4-5 17, Bryant 4-7 0-0 9, Lampley 2-6 0-0 5, Furlong 0-2 1-2 1, Tikhonenko 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 21-51 22-30 69.
Gayman 3-6 6-6 13, Pleasant 3-6 2-2 8, Mason 2-7 2-2 6, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Ricks 6-10 6-9 23, Daniels 1-5 2-4 5, Lenox 2-4 2-3 6, Kohl 4-4 4-4 12, Simmons 3-4 0-0 7, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-51 24-30 85.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 5-19 (Swoope 3-5, Bryant 1-3, Lampley 1-4, Bowie 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Tikhonenko 0-2, Nutall 0-3), Abilene Christian 9-23 (Ricks 5-9, Cameron 1-1, Simmons 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Gayman 1-3, Lenox 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Miller 0-2, Mason 0-3). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 30 (Bowie 6), Abilene Christian 25 (Pleasant 6). Assists_Sam Houston St. 8 (Mitchell, Bryant 2), Abilene Christian 10 (Daniels 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 20, Abilene Christian 23. A_1,439 (4,600).