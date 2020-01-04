Abilene Christian cruises to 74-62 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant tossed in 13 points and reserves Airion Simmons and Clay Gayman combined to score 23 as Abilene Christian pulled away in the second half to beat Lamar 74-62 on Saturday.

Pleasant hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor for the Wildcats (8-6, 3-0 Southland Conference), who shot 44% overall. Simmons contributed 12 points and four rebounds, while Gayman had 11 points and seven boardes.

T.J. Atwood paced the Cardinals (8-7, 2-2) with 21 points and six rebounds. Avery Sullivan finished with 14 points and seven boards, while reserve Davion Buster hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, but he had six of Lamar's 22 turnovers.

Lamar led 33-32 at halftime before being outscored 42-29 after intermission. The Cardinals shot 45% from the floor but made just 4 of 14 from distance (29%).

