Accident mars closing-day Del Mar Futurity

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — An accident involving 1-2 favorite Eight Rings and another horse shortly after the start marred the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Eight Rings, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, veered in sharply and bumped Storm the Court, with Flavien Prat aboard, in the first eighth of a mile Monday. Both jockeys were unseated and their mounts ran off in pursuit of the field.

Van Dyke was taken to a hospital for a preliminary exam, while Prat was unhurt. Both horses were examined by veterinarians and were deemed to be unhurt.

Nucky, a 35-1 longshot, won the Grade 1 race by 2¾ lengths after surviving an inquiry. Ridden by Norberto Arroyo Jr., Nucky ran seven furlongs in 1:25.52 and paid $72 to win.

Richard Baltas, who trained fourth-place Ginobili, lodged an objection against Nucky, alleging interference in the upper stretch. However, the stewards disallowed the claim after a video review.

Wrecking Crew was second and Defense Wins was another half-length back in third.

The victory, worth $180,000, increased Nucky's career earnings to $217,750, with two wins in five starts for trainer Peter Miller.