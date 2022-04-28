Acuña returns, Wright dominant again, Braves beat Cubs 5-1 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 10:28 p.m.
1 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. Acuna was playing for the first time since a season-ending knee injury last year. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. Acuna was playing for the first time since a season-ending knee injury last year. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. takes the field for the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. Acuna was in the lineup for the first time since a season-ending knee injury last year. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. follows through on a single next to Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly leaves the mound after being removed during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) works during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs past Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies can't turn a double play on Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, after Jason Heyward, left, was forced at second during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1 for 5 with two stolen bases in his return to the Braves lineup and Kyle Wright turned in another stellar performance, giving Atlanta its first series win of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.
Wright (3-0) pitched three-hit ball over a career-high seven innings as the World Series champion Braves, off to a sluggish start, made it two of three over the Cubs.