After NCAA run, Saint Peter's will always have the memories TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer March 28, 2022
1 of14 North Carolina's Leaky Black, right, goes up for a shot against St. Peter's Fousseyni Drame during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A man attends an on-campus watch party during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament game between Saint Peter's and North Carolina, at Saint Peter's University, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jersey City, N.J. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People react as they attend an on-campus watch party at Saint Peter's during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament game between Saint Peter's and North Carolina, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jersey City, N.J. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 St. Peter's Clarence Rupert, right, and Fousseyni Drame watch from the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Saint Peter's Hassan Drame speaks with members of the media during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 North Carolina's Leaky Black, right, tries to get past St. Peter's Hassan Drame during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 People react as they attend an on-campus watch party at Saint Peter's during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament game between Saint Peter's and North Carolina, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jersey City, N.J. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 People react as they attend an on-campus watch party at Saint Peter's during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament game between Saint Peter's and North Carolina, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jersey City, N.J. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter's unexpected and uplifting run to the Elite Eigh t ended with a bus ride back to New Jersey and the unsettling prospect Shaheen Holloway might have coached his last game for Peacocks.
“To be honest, it was amazing to me,” forward Hassan Drame said of the experience in the student center on Monday. "Overall, it was an amazing season and something that we’re going to look back on, and forever where we go we have this story to tell people.”