After rescuing rival, Bestaven wins solo global sailing race Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 3:57 a.m.
1 of8 France's Yannick Bestaven, right, celebrates with Champagne after winning the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race, in Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France, early Thursday, Jan.28, 2021. Frenchman Charlie Dalin crossed the line first Wednesday but Bestaven was getting 10 hours, 15 minutes for helping in the search and rescue of another competitor off Cape Horn last November. Yohan Bonnet/AP Show More Show Less
LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France (AP) — Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world sailing race in a dramatic finish after rescuing a capsized rival, more than 80 days alone at sea and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday.
The 48-year-old Bestaven wasn’t the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to his fellow Frenchman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne Wednesday night.