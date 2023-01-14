Air Force 51, Fresno St. 48

Becker 3-9 1-2 7, Petraitis 2-10 0-0 4, Heidbreder 0-7 0-0 0, McCreary 3-9 5-5 13, Taylor 5-10 0-0 15, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Vander Zwaag 3-5 2-2 9, C.Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 8-9 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling