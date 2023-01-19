Alabama 61, Texas A&M 46

Malone 1-3 0-2 2, Patty 3-10 2-2 8, Bowles 3-15 1-2 9, Kay Kay Green 5-11 1-2 11, Kindred 1-4 1-2 3, McKinzie Green 3-5 0-0 6, Petticord 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 19-54 5-10 46
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling