Alabama 83, Samford 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Benjamin
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|11
|Copeland
|27
|8-9
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|18
|Walker
|35
|9-17
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|0
|22
|Abrams
|31
|3-9
|3-3
|1-6
|2
|3
|9
|Lewis
|35
|2-10
|3-4
|0-5
|6
|2
|8
|Craig Cruce
|14
|1-5
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|5
|Barber
|22
|3-3
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|1
|8
|Rice
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Gordon
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|10-11
|12-37
|19
|12
|83
Percentages: FG 49.206, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Walker 4-7, Benjamin 3-5, Barber 2-2, Lewis 1-5, Craig Cruce 1-4, Abrams 0-3, Rice 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Walker 1, Lewis 1, Craig Cruce 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Benjamin 2, Copeland 2, Walker 1, Barber 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Walker 2, Copeland 1, Abrams 1, Lewis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Armstrong
|35
|10-17
|0-0
|3-10
|0
|3
|25
|Battle
|40
|8-19
|1-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|21
|Leipold
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Omar
|31
|2-3
|3-5
|1-1
|5
|1
|7
|Ramil
|27
|3-6
|0-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|7
|Wheeler
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Woolard
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Hampton
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|4-11
|13-34
|15
|9
|68
Percentages: FG 44.262, FT .364.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Armstrong 5-6, Battle 4-7, Ramil 1-2, Leipold 0-1, Omar 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hampton 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Armstrong 2, Ramil 2)
Turnovers: 13 (Hampton 4, Omar 3, Leipold 2, Armstrong 1, Battle 1, Ramil 1, Allen 1)
Steals: 2 (Armstrong 1, Ramil 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Samford
|18
|15
|16
|19
|—
|68
|Alabama
|28
|19
|11
|25
|—
|83
A_538
Officials_Jody Cantrell, Eric Baker, Eric Koch
