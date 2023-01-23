Alabama A&M 67, Prairie View 59

Rasas 0-4 0-0 0, Rutty 1-4 1-3 3, Augustin 1-4 2-2 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, T.Smith 10-19 1-2 24, Nelson 4-6 0-0 9, Gambrell 2-5 0-0 5, Myles 1-2 4-9 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Miles 0-0 1-3 1, Harding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-19 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling