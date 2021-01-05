Alabama's Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 8:08 p.m.
1 of3 Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gains yardage after a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (26) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud, right, defends in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football.
Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons Tuesday night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on college football's most prestigious award by beating out three of them.