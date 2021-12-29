Alabama tops depleted Tennessee 73-68 with late run Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 11:46 p.m.
1 of8 Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) works his way inside against Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Alabama's bench cheers during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots with Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Alabama guard JD Davison (3) works past Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots as Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points and Noah Gurley added a season-high 15 to help No. 19 Alabama beat 14th-ranked Tennessee 73-68 on Wednesday night in the SEC opener for both teams.
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama's leading scorer, struggled for most of the night before he made a 3-pointer and a layup in the final two minutes. The 3-pointer tied the game and the layup gave the Crimson Tide (10-3) the lead.
Shelton to hand out 8,000 at-home COVID test kits
Carl Bennett, Caldor stores founder, philanthropist and 'self-made success story,' dies in Greenwich at 101
Shelton High announces high honor, honor rolls
Shelton, Derby sad to see football rivalry end, but understand, ‘You have to start building new traditions’
Shelton to host New Year’s Eve fireworks
Shelton Intermediate announces high honor, honor rolls
New year, new development on Shelton’s Howe Avenue