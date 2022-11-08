Albany (NY) 74, Immaculata 47

Beagle 3-6 1-4 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Patel 4-7 0-0 11, Drumgoole 2-5 0-2 5, Hutcheson 0-1 0-0 0, Neely 7-10 2-5 16, Reddish 3-4 2-2 10, Edmead 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Ketner 2-2 0-0 4, Kellogg 1-1 1-2 3, Little 1-4 0-0 3, Amica 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 28-54 8-17 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling