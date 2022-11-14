Albany (NY) 87, Union (NY) 75

Baptiste 7-11 0-0 14, Cummings 3-10 2-2 8, Manley 8-19 7-8 28, Noone 6-10 2-2 14, J.Regis 2-4 0-0 4, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Fulmore 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-61 12-14 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling