Alcaraz, Ruud at 1-2 in ATP rankings; Swiatek, Jabeur in WTA HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 1:59 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
“It’s a dream. At the moment, I can't believe I reached No. 1. It’s going to take time to understand it," Alcaraz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I have to move on and find new goals. I have to keep at this level, at No. 1, for many years. That’s my goal — and, of course, to get more Grand Slams.”
