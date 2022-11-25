Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54

Collum 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 2-5 7-10 11, Higgins 2-4 0-0 5, McGhee 4-7 2-2 12, Reynolds 2-2 1-2 6, Jarusevicius 2-9 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 2-2 2, Kas.Watson 4-9 1-2 9, Gaskin 0-1 0-0 0, Kancleris 1-3 0-2 2, Henson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-48 14-22 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling