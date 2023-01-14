Alcorn St. 79, Texas Southern 74, OT

Kendall 2-6 4-4 8, Joshua 4-14 3-4 12, McQuarter 4-8 0-0 8, Thorn 2-8 1-2 7, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Brewton 11-17 1-2 26, Montgomery 2-12 8-9 14, Marshall 0-0 4-4 4, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, D.Carter 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 21-25 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling