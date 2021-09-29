Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others JERRY BEACH, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas’ fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations.
With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.