Alert: South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll; Stanford, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee next

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll; Stanford, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee next.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling