Alfaro gets winning hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11
RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado.