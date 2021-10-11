Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Oct. 11, 2021 Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 12:42 a.m.
1 of21 Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Security guards stand off the field at Arrowhead Stadium as a steady rain falls during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the second half has been delayed because of lightning in the area. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws over Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, catches a pass as Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger, right, and offensive tackle Spencer Brown, left, sit in a tunnel off the field as they wait for the start of the second half during a weather delay at halftime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 CORRECTS TO RUNS FOR A FIRST DOWN NOT A TOUCHDOWN - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, runs for a first down as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, center, is congratulated by teammates Demarcus Robinson (11) and Creed Humphrey (52) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a first down as Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning.
Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score, as the Bills (4-1) beat the turnover-prone Chiefs (2-3) for only the second time in their last seven meetings.